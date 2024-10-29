Nick Kyrgios claims that ‘not human’ alien life built Egyptian pyramids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Nick Kyrgios has claimed it is “impossible” that the Pyramids of Giza were built by humans in a new interview which also saw him tout other wild conspiracy theories.

In an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the Australian tennis star discussed a number of classic conspiracy theories around topics such as the Pyramids, the moon landing and whether the Earth is flat.

And Kyrgios – who has been out injured for 16 months and only played one match on tour since October 2022 –was most forthright about the Egyptian monoliths.

When asked by Theroux whether he believed the Pyramids were built by people, Kyrgios replied: “No, I don’t. Impossible.”

When Theroux posited a possible method of building involving logs and blocks, the 29-year-old from Canberra hit back: “That’s insanity. The fact that, how is that possible they got every measurement correct and they’re all aligned? And they did it with rolling large stones on logs is an insane statement.

“Why are the doors so big? Like who needs to walk through the doors if they’re that big? I don’t know who it was. I just don’t think that we were capable. It’s 2024 and we can’t even all get along. And you think that we built the pyramids? You’re insane. That’s insanity stuff.”

open image in gallery Nick Kyrgios took a break from tennis to tout conspiracy theories on The Louis Theroux Podcast ( Getty Images )

A discussion then followed about whether the Earth is flat, another widely debunked conspiracy theory that still gains traction online.

Kyrgios said: “I’d probably be inclined to saying it’s round, but I’m also not surprised if it was the other thing either.”

During the course of the podcast he also said he had “thoughts” on the moon landing and asked Theroux whether he believed “the Americans did (land) first?”.

The biggest moment of Kyrgios’s tennis career to date came at Wimbledon in 2022, when he reached his first grand slam singles final before losing in four sets to Novak Djokovic.

However, things began to go wrong that autumn as a knee injury sidelined him and a wrist injury followed, eventually leading to him missing every grand slam in both 2023 and 2024, playing just a single tour match in the summer of 2023 during that time.

open image in gallery Kyrgios was runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles final ( Getty Images )

He remained in the headlines however, when the BBC controversially made him a part of their Wimbledon coverage this summer despite the fact that, in 2022, he pled guilty to pushing his then girlfriend Chiara Passari onto a pavement during an argument, causing her minor injuries. The magistrate did not record a conviction against Kyrgios, describing the incident as an act of “stupidity” and “frustration” but one which was not premeditated. The magistrate also dismissed the offence on the basis that it was at the low end of seriousness for common assault.

His appointment by the BBC garnered criticism from women’s rights and domestic violence charities with Conservative MP Caroline Nokes, who was then the chair of the women and equalities committee, saying: “The BBC should hang its head in shame ... It’s a disgrace and shows the utter contempt our national broadcaster has towards women.”

Kyrgios also launched an OnlyFans account in December 2023 and recently urged Rafael Nadal to reconsider his upcoming retirement in the hope of securing one last match against the legendary Spaniard.

He is hoping to be fit enough to return to the court for the 2025 season.

The Louis Theroux Podcast is available on Spotify now