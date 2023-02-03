Nick Kyrgios: Wimbledon finalist pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has pleaded guilty in a Canberra court to assaulting his former girlfriend.

The tennis star, 27, was charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend in January 2021, when he pushed her out of the way of an Uber door.

Magistrate Jane Campbell did not record a conviction against Kyrgios, describing the common assault as an act of “stupidity” and “frustration” but said it was not premeditated.

The magistrate also dismissed the offence on the basis that it was at the low end of seriousness for a common assault.

