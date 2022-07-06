What time is Nick Kyrgios playing at Wimbledon today? Schedule and how to watch Cristian Garin quarter-final

Everything you need to know ahead of the men’s quarter-final

Sports Staff
Wednesday 06 July 2022 07:15
Nick Kyrgios recalls agent pulling him out of a pub at 4am before Nadal match

Nick Kyrgios takes on Cristian Garin in the men’s quarter-finals at Wimbledon this afternoon.

The Australian has endured a tumultuous tournament, surviving a five-set thriller against Paul Jubb in the opening round and defeating fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a bad-blooded encounter.

Kyrgios was taken to five sets again by Brandon Nakashima in the previous round and he appeared to be suffering from a shoulder injury during the match.

Garin has hardly had an easier route to the final, with the Chilean coming from two sets down to defeat Alex De Minaur in the fourth round.

Here is everything you need to know:

What time is Nick Kyrgios’s match today?

Nick Kyrgios faces Cristian Garin second up on Court No 1, following the women’s quarter-final between Ajla Tomljanovic and Elena Rybakina, meaning it is unlikely to start before 3pm.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage from the quarter-final stage will begin on BBC Two at 12:30pm BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:00pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon full order of play for day ten

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Simona Halep v Amanda Anisimova

2. Taylor Fritz v Rafael Nadal

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Ajla Tomljanovic v Elena Rybakina

2. Cristian Garin v Nick Kyrgios

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury v Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk v Alicja Rosolska / Erin Routliffe

3. Greg Rusedski / Anne Keothavong v Mark Woodforde / Iva Majoli

4. Mate Pavic / Sania Mirza v Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell v John Peers / Filip Polasek

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Elise Mertens / Shuai Zhang v Alexa Guarachi / Andreja Klepac

3. Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur v Jack Sock / Coco Gauff

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Hayu Kinoshita v Jasmine Conway

2. Sebastian Gorzny v Mili Poljicak

3. Fernando Gonzalez / Sebastien Grosjean v Jurgen Melzer / Gilles Muller

COURT 18 - 12:00PM

1. Isabella Kruger v Mingge Xu

2. Daniela Hantuchova / Laura Robson v Flavia Pennetta / Francesca Schiavone

3. Coleman Wong / Michael Zheng v Luca Pow / Henry Searle

