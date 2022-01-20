✕ Close Fans appear to boo Andy Murray at Australian Open

The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the men’s defending champion’s visa was finally brought to an end on Sunday evening.

The men’s world No 1 is facing the prospect of missing out on further grand slams due to his vaccination status after France’s sports minister announced that athletes would not be exempt from the country’s Covid pass. The French Open at Roland Garros takes place in May and his participation in the tournament has been thrown into doubt just days after Djokovic was deported from Australia and returned home to his native Belgrade, where he “will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this”.

Australia’s immigration minister used his discretionary power to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time and the decision was upheld by three judges at an appeal, who determined that his presence “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others.” Meanwhile, Djokovic is set for talks with one of his major sponsors after apparel giants Lacoste confirmed they would like to “review the events” that caused the Serbian to be deported from Australia. Lacoste, who have worked with the tennis star since 2017, say they now wish to have discussions with Djokovic surrounding his visa controversy, which has been labelled “messy” and “embarrassing”.

Follow all the latest news, reaction and updates as the Australian Open continues.