Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star set for talks with major sponsor amid French Open uncertainty
Follow all the latest news and reaction from Melbourne as the Australian Open continues without the world No 1
The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the men’s defending champion’s visa was finally brought to an end on Sunday evening.
The men’s world No 1 is facing the prospect of missing out on further grand slams due to his vaccination status after France’s sports minister announced that athletes would not be exempt from the country’s Covid pass. The French Open at Roland Garros takes place in May and his participation in the tournament has been thrown into doubt just days after Djokovic was deported from Australia and returned home to his native Belgrade, where he “will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this”.
Australia’s immigration minister used his discretionary power to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time and the decision was upheld by three judges at an appeal, who determined that his presence “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others.” Meanwhile, Djokovic is set for talks with one of his major sponsors after apparel giants Lacoste confirmed they would like to “review the events” that caused the Serbian to be deported from Australia. Lacoste, who have worked with the tennis star since 2017, say they now wish to have discussions with Djokovic surrounding his visa controversy, which has been labelled “messy” and “embarrassing”.
Follow all the latest news, reaction and updates as the Australian Open continues.
Australian Open 2022: Murray 4-6. 4-6, 1-0 Daniel*
Murray has made some remarkable comebacks from two sets down in his career - including at the US Open in September 2020 against Yoshihito Nishioka - but this would be right up there if he can turn it around.
He will have to win in five sets once again if he is to advance to the third round of the Australian Open and a dramatic improvement is needed, as well as a dip from Daniel.
Two early errors from Murray brings up 30-30 on his opening service game, however, already a difficult position to be.
He responds with a controlled volley from the net after pushing Daniel behind the baseline - and a strong serve out wide gets him out of the hole.
Australian Open 2022: *Murray 4-6. 4-6 Daniel - Daniel wins second set
Daniel starts off with an ace - that will settle any nerves. Murray gets a racket to a big serve down the middle to stay in the next point, but Daniel is too strong and Murray sends a shot long.
Daniel then hits a supreme forehand winner which catches the line to bring up three set points - and Daniel takes it on the next point as Murray goes long.
It’s a long way back for Murray now.
Australian Open 2022: Murray 4-6. 4-5 Daniel*
A comfortable hold of serve from Murray, helped by a couple of aces on his first serve.
He’s made Daniel serve it out, which is all he could do. He simply needs to break her though. It would be a long way back from two sets down.
Australian Open 2022: *Murray 4-6. 3-5 Daniel
Big moments for Murray here, and he tries to get himself going by asking for some more noise from the John Cain Arena crowd.
He drops the opening point with a poor backhand on Daniel’s second serve - such a strange error from Murray to make. It’s not helped by a net cord on the following point - those errors just keep coming.
Daniel moves to 40-15 with a big serve out wide, and claims an important hold with an ace to the opposite corner.
Australian Open 2022: Murray 4-6. 3-4 Daniel*
Murray immediately finds himself in trouble as he nets a forehand under little pressure to hand Daniel 0-30.
He responds well though, firing off an unreturnable serve, a forehand winner, another unreturnable serve, and an ace to claim the hold. He simply needed that.
Australian Open 2022: *Murray 4-6. 2-4 Daniel
Daniel makes a confident start to his latest service game before Murray shows signs of life with a nice backhand winner down the line.
He can’t take advantage though, as he nets a presentable volley chance that would have moved him to 30-30.
Instead, Daniel can claim the hold with an ace.
Australian Open 2022: Murray 4-6. 2-3 Daniel*
Murray wins a couple of comfortable points on his serve, but Daniel then ramps up the pressure again as he steps into a crosscourt backhand and powers a winner past Murray to bring up 30-30.
A loose shot from Murray on his backhand side gives Daniel the chance for a double break, and despite some impressive defence from Daniel, Murray survives as his opponent goes long.
But a further error from Murray, this time an volley into the net, hands Daniel another break point. Murray gets away with a initial volley that he failed to put away, before adjusting to win the point at the net.
The next two points rather sum up Murray’s match so far. A brilliant forehand winner from behind the baseline is followed up by a sloppy unforced error into the net - and he’s then made to work again to put away a challenging backhand overhead.
Murray can’t get a first serve in on game point, but he gets away with it as Daniel drifts a backhand wide to finally secure the hold. That’s an important one.
Australian Open 2022: *Murray 4-6. 1-3 Daniel
Daniel backs up his break of serve with a comfortable hold to love, sealed with an ace down the middle.
Earlier today, Dan Evans reached the third round of the Australian Open without hitting a ball but Heather Watson was beaten by Tamara Zidansek.
Evans had been due to take on Arthur Rinderknech at Melbourne Park on Thursday but received a walkover prior to the start of play when the Frenchman withdrew because of a wrist injury.
It means Evans, who comfortably beat David Goffin in round one, is through to the last 32 in Melbourne for the first time since 2017, when he made the fourth round at a grand slam for the first time.
Watson lost a very close match against 19th seed Zidansek in Adelaide last week, and there was little to choose between the pair again here but it was the Slovenian who went through 7-6 (4) 6-4.
More here:
Dan Evans gets Australian Open walkover but Heather Watson suffers defeat
Evans received a walkover when opponent Arthur Rinderknech withdrew injured.
Australian Open 2022: Murray 4-6. 1-2 Daniel*
Murray is put under pressure after Daniel goes after his serve with a backhand down the line, before Murray then nets on a backhand to bring up 15-30.
Daniel attacks Murray’s second serve again, this time with a forehand whipped down the line, and Daniel converts the break points with a third winner of the match to send a backhand winner crosscourt.
Impressive from Daniel, worrying for Murray.
Australian Open 2022: *Murray 4-6. 1-1 Daniel
Murray is handed two break points after two unforced errors from Daniel on the backhand side. He saves the first with a big serve out wide before putting away the smash. Daniel holds his nerve again on a second testing overhead to save the second and bring about deuce.
Positive play from Murray on deuce forces Daniel back and sees the Brit eventually put away the smash to to set up a third break point.
Ah - that was a chance! Murray was able to stay in the rally after Daniel took over but can’t make the most of a wayward Daniel drop shot as he come into the net - clipping the net cord.
But that’s so much better. He advances on a forehand down the line before placing a deft volley across court - which Daniel almost picked up.
Daniel replies with a clever drop shot of his own to save a fourth break point - and on we go.
That’s impressive from Daniel, though, unloading on a forehand down the line. An error from Daniel sees him frame a forehand - before Murray stays alive in this game as he puts away a volley at the net.
Daniel moves back to game point with an ace down the line, and finally holds after 11 minutes as Murray hits the net on a backhand. That will be a big boost to get through that game, but that was a chance for Murray after those two early errors from Daniel.
