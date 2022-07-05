What time is Novak Djokovic playing at Wimbledon today? Schedule and how to watch Jannik Sinner quarter-final

The six-time champion continues his title defence against the dangerous and exciting Italian on Centre Court

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 05 July 2022 07:11
Novak Djokovic continues his Wimbledon title defence on Centre Court today as he takes on the exciting 20-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic has reached a supreme level at the All England Club but the tournament favourite was given a brief scare by the wildcard Tim van Rijthoven in a four-set win late on Sunday night.

Sinner prevailed in a battle with another young star, the 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time.

Until last week Sinner had yet to win a match on grass and although he has settled on the surface, he faces a huge task in ending Djokovic’s 25-match win streak at Wimbledon.

Here’s everything you need to know:

    What time is Novak Djokovic’s match today?

    Novak Djokovic faces Jannik Sinner first up on Centre Court, with the match starting from 1:30pm BST.

    How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

    The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage from the quarter-final stage will begin on BBC Two at 12:30pm BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:00pm on BBC Two.

    Wimbledon full order of play for day eight

    CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

    1. Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner

    2. Marie Bouzkova v Ons Jabeur

    NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

    1. Tatjana Maria v Jule Niemeier

    2. David Goffin v Cameron Norrie

    NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

    1. Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez v Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova

    2. James Blake / Daniel Nestor v Tommy Haas / Mark Philippoussis

    Not Before: 2:00pm

    3. Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur v Jonny O’Mara / Alicia Barnett

    4. Todd Woodbridge / Cara Black v Thomas Johansson / Mary Joe Fernandez

    NO.3 COURT - 12:00PM

    1. Casey Dellacqua / Alicia Molik v Daniela Hantuchova / Laura Robson Not Before: 1:30pm

    2. Shuko Aoyama / Hao-Ching Chan v Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko

    3. Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies v Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic

    COURT 12 - 11:00AM

    1. Gabriel Debru v Aidan Kim

    Not Before: 1:30pm

    2. Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah v Denis Kudla / Jack Sock

    3. Nenad Zimonjic / Marion Bartoli v Mark Woodforde / Iva Majoli

    4. Robert Farah / Jelena Ostapenko v Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk

    COURT 18 - 12:00PM

    1. Mansour Bahrami / Conchita Martinez v Thomas Enqvist / Rennae Stubbs

    2. Vania King / Yaroslava Shvedova v Anna-Lena Groenefeld / Karolina Sprem

    3. Jurgen Melzer / Gilles Muller v Jonathan Marray / Frederik Nielsen

    4. Arnaud Clement / Michael Llodra v Marcos Baghdatis / Xavier Malisse

