Tatjana Maria will look to continue her extraordinary run at Wimbledon as she faces her good friend and world No 2 Ons Jabeur in the semi-finals today.

Maria returned to Wimbledon for the first time since 2019 after giving birth to her second child but the 34-year-old has gone on to reach a grand slam semi-final for the first time.

She defeated top seeds Maria Sakkari and Jelana Ostapenko before seeing off her compatriot Jule Niemeier to set up a clash with her “barbeque buddy” Jabeur on Centre Court.

Jabeur, who is close with Maria and her two children, also has a special story and the Tunisian is looking to become the first Arab player to win a grand slam title in SW19.

Here’s everything you need to know

What time is Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria?

The match will be first on Centre Court, meaning it will begin shortly after 1.30pm.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage from the semi-final stage will begin on BBC Two at 12:30pm BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:00pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon full order of play for day 11

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)