Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria start time: How to watch Wimbledon semi-final online and on TV today
Everything you need to know ahead of the women’s semi-final
Tatjana Maria will look to continue her extraordinary run at Wimbledon as she faces her good friend and world No 2 Ons Jabeur in the semi-finals today.
Maria returned to Wimbledon for the first time since 2019 after giving birth to her second child but the 34-year-old has gone on to reach a grand slam semi-final for the first time.
She defeated top seeds Maria Sakkari and Jelana Ostapenko before seeing off her compatriot Jule Niemeier to set up a clash with her “barbeque buddy” Jabeur on Centre Court.
Jabeur, who is close with Maria and her two children, also has a special story and the Tunisian is looking to become the first Arab player to win a grand slam title in SW19.
Here’s everything you need to know
What time is Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria?
The match will be first on Centre Court, meaning it will begin shortly after 1.30pm.
How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?
The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage from the semi-final stage will begin on BBC Two at 12:30pm BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:00pm on BBC Two.
Wimbledon full order of play for day 11
Centre Court (from 1.30pm)
- Ons Jabeur (3) vs Tatjana Maria
- Elena Rybakina (17) vs Simona Halep
- Mixed doubles final (TBC)
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies