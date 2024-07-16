Support truly

Rafael Nadal will take on Bjorn Borg’s son Leo in the first round in the Bastad – Nordea Open in Sweden.

The 38-year-old played doubles alongside Casper Ruud on Monday and will play in the singles on Tuesday as he steps up his preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon to keep working on his favourite clay court surface ahead of the Olympics, which will be played at Roland Garros.

Nadal goes into the match ranked 261 in the world after an injury-hit season, but still significantly higher than Bjorg, who has a career highest rank of 334 and is currently world number 461.

When the draw was made, Borg said: “It was crazy because we were looking when they did the draw and my name just popped up against Rafa.

“I’m feeling very excited and it’s going to be a great match.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the match

When is it?

The match between Nadal and Borg is expected to take place around 1.30pm BST on July 16 2024.

Where is it?

Nadal v Borg will be on centre court at the Bastad- Nordea Open in Sweden.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live on TV in the UK, but fans can watch the game on tennistv.com.

Odds

Rafael Nadal 1/200

Leo Borg 33/1

Prediction

It will be a good experience for Borg, but after Nadal’s doubles success it is hard to look past the experienced Spaniard. Nadal to win in straight sets