What time is Rafael Nadal playing at Wimbledon today?

Rafael Nadal will look for an improved performance as the Spaniard takes on Lorenzo Sonego today in the third round of Wimbledon.

Nadal extended his winning streak in the grand slams to 16 matches as he overcame errors and Ricardas Berankis 6-4 6-4 4-6 6-3 on Thursday.

The 36-year-old found his level at the crucial times but will hope for a more consistent display against the Italian.

This will be the first meeting between Nadal and Sonego, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year and saw off Hugo Gaston in straight sets.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Rafael Nadal’s match today?

Nadal is last up on Centre Court. Coco Gauff will open the action on Centre Court from 1.30pm against Amanda Aisimova before Paula Badosa takes on Petra Kvitova, Nadal is likely to be in action at around 5pm.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 12:20 pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon order of play for day six

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Coco Gauff v Amanda Anisimova

2. Paula Badosa v Petra Kvitova

3. Lorenzo Sonego v Rafael Nadal

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Alex De Minaur v Liam Broady

2. Iga Swiatek v Alize Cornet

3. Nick Kyrgios v Stefanos Tsitsipas

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Harmony Tan v Katie Boulter

2. Richard Gasquet v Botic Van De Zandschulp

3. Magdalena Frech v Simona Halep

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Cristian Garin v Jenson Brooksby

2. Alex Molcan v Taylor Fritz

3. Petra Martic v Jessica Pegula

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Ajla Tomljanovic v Barbora Krejcikova

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Brandon Nakashima v Daniel Elahi Galan

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Jack Sock v Jason Kubler

2. Qinwen Zheng v Elena Rybakina