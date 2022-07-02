What time is Rafael Nadal playing at Wimbledon today?
Everything you need to know as the two-time champion faces Lorenzo Sonego
Rafael Nadal will look for an improved performance as the Spaniard takes on Lorenzo Sonego today in the third round of Wimbledon.
Nadal extended his winning streak in the grand slams to 16 matches as he overcame errors and Ricardas Berankis 6-4 6-4 4-6 6-3 on Thursday.
The 36-year-old found his level at the crucial times but will hope for a more consistent display against the Italian.
This will be the first meeting between Nadal and Sonego, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year and saw off Hugo Gaston in straight sets.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is Rafael Nadal’s match today?
Nadal is last up on Centre Court. Coco Gauff will open the action on Centre Court from 1.30pm against Amanda Aisimova before Paula Badosa takes on Petra Kvitova, Nadal is likely to be in action at around 5pm.
How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?
The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 12:20 pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.
Wimbledon order of play for day six
CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM
1. Coco Gauff v Amanda Anisimova
2. Paula Badosa v Petra Kvitova
3. Lorenzo Sonego v Rafael Nadal
NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM
1. Alex De Minaur v Liam Broady
2. Iga Swiatek v Alize Cornet
3. Nick Kyrgios v Stefanos Tsitsipas
NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM
1. Harmony Tan v Katie Boulter
2. Richard Gasquet v Botic Van De Zandschulp
3. Magdalena Frech v Simona Halep
NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM
1. Cristian Garin v Jenson Brooksby
2. Alex Molcan v Taylor Fritz
3. Petra Martic v Jessica Pegula
COURT 12 - 11:00AM
1. Ajla Tomljanovic v Barbora Krejcikova
Not Before: 1:00pm
2. Brandon Nakashima v Daniel Elahi Galan
COURT 18 - 11:00AM
1. Jack Sock v Jason Kubler
2. Qinwen Zheng v Elena Rybakina
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies