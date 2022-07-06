Rafael Nadal faces Taylor Fritz in the men’s quarter-finals at Wimbledon this afternoon.

The Spaniard continued his quest for a calendar slam with a straight-sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp in the fourth round.

Fritz has been in fine form this fortnight, having yet to drop a set en route to his first grand slam quarter-final, and the American comfortably saw off Jason Kubler in the fourth round.

The pair have already met once this year in the final of Indian Wells where Fritz was the surprise winner in straight sets.

Here is everything you need to know:

What time is Rafael Nadal’s match today?

Rafael Nadal faces Taylor Fritz second up on Centre Court, following the women’s quarter-final between Simona Halep and Amanda Anisimova, meaning it is unlikely to start before 3.30pm.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage from the quarter-final stage will begin on BBC Two at 12:30pm BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:00pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon full order of play for day ten

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Simona Halep v Amanda Anisimova

2. Taylor Fritz v Rafael Nadal

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Ajla Tomljanovic v Elena Rybakina

2. Cristian Garin v Nick Kyrgios

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury v Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk v Alicja Rosolska / Erin Routliffe

3. Greg Rusedski / Anne Keothavong v Mark Woodforde / Iva Majoli

4. Mate Pavic / Sania Mirza v Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell v John Peers / Filip Polasek

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Elise Mertens / Shuai Zhang v Alexa Guarachi / Andreja Klepac

3. Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur v Jack Sock / Coco Gauff

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Hayu Kinoshita v Jasmine Conway

2. Sebastian Gorzny v Mili Poljicak

3. Fernando Gonzalez / Sebastien Grosjean v Jurgen Melzer / Gilles Muller

COURT 18 - 12:00PM

1. Isabella Kruger v Mingge Xu

2. Daniela Hantuchova / Laura Robson v Flavia Pennetta / Francesca Schiavone

3. Coleman Wong / Michael Zheng v Luca Pow / Henry Searle