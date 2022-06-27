Emma Raducanu practises at Wimbledon (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Wimbledon gets underway with Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray all in action on day one.

It was at Wimbledon last year that Djokovic equalled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s men’s grand slam record of 20 titles with a victory over Matteo Berrettini, however, the Serbian has since fallen two behind the Spaniard. The No 1 seed at this year’s tournament due to the ban on Russian players, leaving Daniil Medvedev unable to compete, Djokovic will open the action on Centre Court against Soonwoo Kwon.

It will then be the turn of Emma Raducanu to make her Centre Court debut after her remarkable run to the fourth round at last year’s tournament. The US Open champion has shaken off injury concerns but faces a tricky opening match against world No 46 Alison van Uytvanck, who reached the fourth round herself in 2018.

Closing out the action will be Murray, who faces James Duckworth. Murray made it to the third round last year but was emphatically defeated by Denis Shapovalov and admitted afterwards that he was questioning his future. The 35-year-old comes into the slam in encouraging form though after reaching the final of the Stuttgart Open, with that run including victories over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios. Elsewhere, Ons Jabeur, Carlos Alcaraz, Cameron Norrie, Heather Watson and Jodie Burrage are all in action on day one.

Follow all the latest updates, scores and results below:

