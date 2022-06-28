Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal in action and Iga Swiatek wins before Serena Williams returns
Follow Wimbledon live today with our minute-by-minute coverage
Follow all the action as Wimbledon continues with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams all in action on day two.
Today marks the return of Nadal, back for the first time since 2019 and fresh from opening up a lead in the race to finish with the most men’s grand slam titles with 22. That’s compared to defending champion Novak Djokovic, who has 20 titles, with the six-time champion up and running after swiftly moving into the second round with a hard-fought four-set win over Soonwoo Kwon. The other finalist from SW19 last year, Matteo Berrettini, is out of the tournament after testing positive for Covid.
The favourite in the women’s singles is World No 1 Swiatek and she opened up her championships on Centre Court with a straight-sets victory over Jana Fett. There is more Wimbledon royalty in action on day two with Williams making her long-awaited return. The seven-time Wimbledon champion is back in singles action after cruelly being forced to retire from her first round match at SW19 last year and the 40-year-old, third up on Centre Court, looks to ignite her comeback from a hamstring injury when she takes on Harmony Tan.
Elsewhere there is intriguing matches involving Coco Gauff and Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Court Two, while the charismatic Nick Kyrgios is hoping to cement his status as a dark horse this year with a first-round encounter against Paul Jubb on Court Three. Follow all the action from day two live, including the latest results, reaction and analysis from the All England Club
Cerundolo 1-3 Nadal*
Pressure on Nadal. Cerundolo has three break points after working his way to 0-40 on the Spaniard’s serve.
Nadal fires a rapid serve at the Argentine then follows it up with a volley at the net. Cerundolo gets to it and flicks a forehand at Nadal who dinks it back and takes the next point.
15-40.
Cerundolo* 1-3 Nadal
Rafa Nadal earns his first opportunity to break as Cerundolo hits a return out of play.
The Argentine targets Nadal’s backhand but the Spaniard is patient and keeps the ball in the middle of court. Cerundolo breaks first and drills a low forehand into the net.
Nadal breaks!
Jubb 6-3 1-6 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 5-5 Kyrgios
Huge drama on Court Three. Nick Kyrgios opened up a 5-3 lead over Paul Jubb and was serving for the match yet the Brit broke his serve just when he needed to.
Jubb won the next game as well and draws the match is all square again!
Brilliant entertainment.
Cerundolo 1-2 Nadal*
Cerundolo is making things tricky for Nadal. He keeps chipping away at the two-time Wimbledon champion. 30-30.
Nadal hangs in there and forces Cerundolo into the net.
He goes on to claim the next point as well, closing out the game.
Cerundolo* 1-1 Nadal
Cerundolo sends down an ace before forcing Nadal long off his next serve. The Argentine takes his opening service game without dropping a point.
Cerundolo 0-1 Nadal*
30-30.
Cerundolo is the massive underdog in this match but he’s sticking to his guns in the opening game. Nadal moves in front once after a helpful bounce slides the ball underneath Cerundolo’s racquet.
The Argentine then finds the net in the next rally and Nadal takes the opening game.
Cerundolo 0-0 Nadal*
Rafael Nadal kicks off proceedings on Centre Court with his first serve of the match. A sedate rally comes to an end with Nadal taking the point as Francisco Cerundolo belts a backhand wide of court.
15-0.
Cerundolo vs Nadal
Over on Centre Court, Francisco Cerundolo and Rafael Nadal are out for the warm-ups. Nadal received a brilliant reception from the watching fans as he came onto court.
Jubb 6-3 1-6 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 2-3 Kyrgios*
Paul Jubb lets a break point slip on Court 3 and the game drops back to deuce.
Kyrgios holds serve and goes back in front in the final set.
Iga Swiatek extends winning run to 36 matches with first-round Wimbledon success
World number one Iga Swiatek went into the record books in style as she won her 36th match in a row with victory over Jana Fett on Centre Court.
Swiatek’s amazing streak, which goes back to February and has seen her win six tournaments, means it is the longest winning streak of the 21st century, overtaking Venus Willams’ record set in 2000.
The two-time French Open champion, a hot favourite for the SW19 crown, enjoyed the prestigious opening slot on Centre Court usually reserved for the defending champion and beat Croatian Fett 6-0 6-3.
Defending champion Ashleigh Barty’s retirement meant that Swiatek was given the honour of opening play on the main show court and she looked entirely at home, handing her opponent a 33-minute bagel.
