Digitally cleared daily wrap from 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek highlight the action on Day 6 at Wimbledon on a packed schedule of matches that will also see Great Britain’s Katie Boulter and Liam Broady bid to make the fourth round.

Gauff kicks off the action on Centre Court against Amanda Anisimova, Nadal faces Lorenzo Sonego later on the main stage while Swiatek plays Alize Cornet on Court No 1, with all three stars still searching for their top form on the grass courts at SW19.

After Boulter’s stunning win over Karolina Pliskova, she faces Harmony Tan in the opening match of the day on Court No 2. Tan shocked Serena Williams with a memorable win in the opening round. Broady, meanwhile, takes on the impressive Alex De Minaur - Boulter’s boyfriend -, who outlasted Jack Draper in a thrilling battle on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Nick Kyrgios faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster clash last up on Court No 1. Kyrgios produced a faultless performance to destroy Filip Krajinovic in the second round and a shock could be on the cards if the fiery Australian can get in the zone once again.

Follow all the action from day six, including live updates and results from the All England Club

