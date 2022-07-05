Liveupdated1657012797

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie in action in quarter-finals

Follow all the action from Day 9 as the singles quarter-finals get underway at Wimbledon

Tom Kershaw
Tuesday 05 July 2022 10:19
Comments
Wimbledon: Nadal cruises into quarter-finals while Kyrgios battles to win in five sets

Follow all the action as the singles quarter-finals get underway on Day 9 at Wimbledon. Defending champion Novak Djokovic ended the fairytale run of Tim van Rijthoven in the fourth round as the Serbian looks to win the men’s title for the fourth time in succession. He will now open the action on Centre Court this afternoon against the Italian No 10 seed Jannik Sinner, who defeated Spanish breakthrough star Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round. The second men’s quarter-final this afternoon features Cameron Norrie against the world No 58 David Goffin. Norrie is the last Briton standing in either singles draw and is bidding to reach the first grand slam semi-final of his career.

The first women’s quarter-final sees No 2 seed Ons Jabeur take on Marie Bouzkova. Jabeur is the overwhelming favourite, having yet to drop a set so far. Bouzkova, ranked No 66 in the world, is a somewhat surprising name in the latter stages of the draw but produced an emphatic upset against Caroline Garcia in the fourth round. It is far less of a shock than the second women’s quarter-final being played today, which is an all-German clash between Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier. Maria’s best performance at Wimbledon came back in 2015 when she reached the third round while 22-year-old Niemeier, who ended Heather Watson’s run, is making her debut in the main draw.

Follow all the action, scores and results from Wimbledon live below:

Loading....

Recommended

1657012797

Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic faces what should, at least on paper, be his toughest test of the tournament so far in Jannik Sinner on Centre Court this afternoon. However, the defending champion certainly didn’t have it all his own way in the previous round as he ended Tim van Rijthoven’s fairytale run in four sets.

Novak Djokovic ends Tim van Rijthoven’s Wimbledon run to reach quarter-finals

Djokovic needed four sets to break the tournament wildcard’s eight-match win streak and set up a clash with Jannik Sinner

Tom Kershaw5 July 2022 10:19
1657011897

Wimbledon 2022

Tatjana Maria is the oldest player left in the women’s singles draw at 34 years old and, this time last year, she was on maternity leave after giving birth to her second child.

Ahead of her fourth-round match on Sunday, she took her eldest daughter, Charlotte, to practice. In the afternoon, the world No 103 knocked out the twelfth seed and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko to reach the quarter-finals.

“Automatically people think, ‘OK, she got a child, so that’s it’,’ Maria said. “[But] there was always the belief I can do it.”

(PA Wire)
Tom Kershaw5 July 2022 10:04
1657010937

Wimbledon 2022

Cameron Norrie is the last Briton standing in the singles draw. He’s already on the best grand slam run of his career but a semi-final clash against Novak Djokovic is within touching distance now. Here, Jamie Braidwood looks at Norrie’s unassuming rise to being the ninth seed.

Cameron Norrie: Britain’s unassuming Wimbledon hopeful emerging into the spotlight

Born in South Africa and raised in New Zealand, the 26-year-old has taken an unlikely route to a Wimbledon quarter-final against David Goffin

Tom Kershaw5 July 2022 09:48
1657010141

Wimbledon 2022

As we enter the latter stages of the tournament, the action has been reduced to just two matches on each of the show courts. Play will still get underway at 11am on the outside courts though with plenty of doubles action.

Here is today’s full order of play:

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner

2. Marie Bouzkova v Ons Jabeur

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Tatjana Maria v Jule Niemeier

2. David Goffin v Cameron Norrie

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez v Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova

2. James Blake / Daniel Nestor v Tommy Haas / Mark Philippoussis

Not Before: 2:00pm

3. Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur v Jonny O’Mara / Alicia Barnett

4. Todd Woodbridge / Cara Black v Thomas Johansson / Mary Joe Fernandez

NO.3 COURT - 12:00PM

1. Casey Dellacqua / Alicia Molik v Daniela Hantuchova / Laura Robson Not Before: 1:30pm

2. Shuko Aoyama / Hao-Ching Chan v Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko

3. Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies v Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Gabriel Debru v Aidan Kim

Not Before: 1:30pm

2. Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah v Denis Kudla / Jack Sock

3. Nenad Zimonjic / Marion Bartoli v Mark Woodforde / Iva Majoli

4. Robert Farah / Jelena Ostapenko v Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk

COURT 18 - 12:00PM

1. Mansour Bahrami / Conchita Martinez v Thomas Enqvist / Rennae Stubbs

2. Vania King / Yaroslava Shvedova v Anna-Lena Groenefeld / Karolina Sprem

3. Jurgen Melzer / Gilles Muller v Jonathan Marray / Frederik Nielsen

4. Arnaud Clement / Michael Llodra v Marcos Baghdatis / Xavier Malisse

Tom Kershaw5 July 2022 09:35
1657008073

Wimbledon 2022

Welcome back to The Independent’s live coverage of Wimbledon as the quarter-finals get underway on Day 9.

In the women’s draw, the favourite Ons Jabeur, who is yet to drop a set in four matches, takes on the world No 66 Marie Bouzkova. The 23-year-old Czech has shocked many this fortnight after she defeated seventh seed Danielle Collins in the first round and then pulled off another upset on Sunday by defeating Caroline Garcia.

The second women’s quarter-final being played today is an all-German match-up between Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier. It is the first time Maria, 34, has made it past the third round of a grand slam since 2015 while Niemeier, 23, is competing in the main singles draw at Wimbledon for the first time.

In the men’s draw, Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a fourth successive Wimbledon title against Italian No 10 seed Jannik Sinner. Djokovic has looked somewhere close to his imperious best but did have to stave off a brief comeback against Tim van Rijthoven in the previous round.

The second quarter-final sees Cameron Norrie, the last Briton standing, take on David Goffin. Norrie has grown in confidence through the tournament and defeated both Steve Johnson and Tommy Paul in straight sets, however, Goffin, 31, has shown form in the past at Wimbledon and made the quarter-finals in 2019 too.

Tom Kershaw5 July 2022 09:01

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in