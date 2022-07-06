✕ Close Nick Kyrgios recalls agent pulling him out of a pub at 4am before Nadal match

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal will look to set up a semi-final clash at Wimbledon as the remaining quarter-final matches take place this afternoon at the All England Club.

Half of the semi-final line-up are already locked in after an epic day of play on Tuesday, with each contest going the distance. Cameron Norrie became the fourth British man in the open era to reach a Wimbledon semi-final after defeating David Goffin in five sets, while Novak Djokovic fought from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner.

Today, Kyrgios will look to reach his first grand slam quarter-final when he faces Cristian Garin. The match takes place amid the news the Australian has been summoned to court over allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend late last year. Meanwhile, Nadal aims to continue his winning run at the grand slams as he takes on the dangerous Taylor Fritz.

Elsewhere, Simona Halep is the last remaining grand slam winner in the women’s draw and faces Amanda Anisimova, with Ajla Tomljanovic meeting Elena Rybakina in the other semi-final. Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria, the mother of two, have already booked their place in Thursday’s semi-final.

Follow all the action, scores and results from Wimbledon live below:

