The last men’s semi-final standing takes place at Wimbledon today, with a spot in the final against Nick Kyrgios up for grabs following the withdrawal of Rafael Nadal due to injury.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie takes on the “hardest task in tennis” as he meets the defending champion Novak Djokovic in his first grand slam semi-final.

Norrie is just the fourth British man in the open era to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon - following in the footsteps of Roger Taylor, Tim Henman and Andy Murray - but is faced with ending Djokovic’s 26-match win streak at SW19.

And in the final awaits Kyrgios, who is through to his first grand slam final after Nadal was forced to pull out of the second semi-final as a result of an abdominal tear.

Follow all the action, scores and results from Wimbledon live below:

