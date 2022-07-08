Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie prepare for semi-final as Rafael Nadal pulls out injured
Follow all the action from Day 12 as Djokovic and Norrie battle for the right to face Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s men’s singles final
The last men’s semi-final standing takes place at Wimbledon today, with a spot in the final against Nick Kyrgios up for grabs following the withdrawal of Rafael Nadal due to injury.
Britain’s Cameron Norrie takes on the “hardest task in tennis” as he meets the defending champion Novak Djokovic in his first grand slam semi-final.
Norrie is just the fourth British man in the open era to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon - following in the footsteps of Roger Taylor, Tim Henman and Andy Murray - but is faced with ending Djokovic’s 26-match win streak at SW19.
And in the final awaits Kyrgios, who is through to his first grand slam final after Nadal was forced to pull out of the second semi-final as a result of an abdominal tear.
Follow all the action, scores and results from Wimbledon live below:
Wimbledon order of play for Day 12
So here’s today’s order of play. With Nadal withdrawing through injury, the organisers have shuffled things around on Centre Court a bit with a women’s doubles semi-final on first.
It means Djokovic vs Norrie won’t be before 2.30pm and could be closer to 3pm, or even after, depending how deep the women’s doubles semi goes.
Wimbledon full order of play for Day 12
CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM
1. Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko v Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova
Not Before: 2:30pm
2. Novak Djokovic v Cameron Norrie
Not Before: 4:00pm
3. Elise Mertens / Shuai Zhang v Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk
NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM
1. Gustavo Fernandez v Alfie Hewett
2. Kim Clijsters / Martina Hingis v Vania King / Yaroslava Shvedova
3. Alfie Hewett / Gordon Reid v Tom Egberink / Joachim Gerard
NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM
1. Fernando Gonzalez / Sebastien Grosjean v Jonathan Marray / Frederik Nielsen
Not Before: 12:00pm
2. Diede De Groot v Momoko Ohtani
3. Yui Kamiji / Dana Mathewson v Kgothatso Montjane / Lucy Shuker
4. Marcos Baghdatis / Xavier Malisse v James Blake / Daniel Nestor
COURT 12 - 11:00AM
1. Casey Dellacqua / Alicia Molik v Flavia Pennetta / Francesca Schiavone
2. Mili Poljicak v Pedro Rodenas
3. Luca Udvardy v Linda Klimovicova
4. Gabriel Debru / Paul Inchauspe v Jakub Mensik / Olaf Pieczkowski
COURT 18 - 11:00AM
1. Liv Hovde v Victoria Mboko
2. Michael Zheng v Martin Landaluce
3. Lucija Ciric Bagaric / Nikola Daubnerova v Rose Marie Nijkamp / Angella Okutoyi
4. Nikola Bartunkova / Celine Naef v Kayla Cross / Victoria Mboko
5. Martin Landaluce / Pedro Rodenas v Sebastian Gorzny / Alex Michelsen
Wimbledon 2022 - Day 12
