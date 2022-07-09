✕ Close Rafael Nadal says he is 'very sad' to pull out of Wimbledon semi-final

Wimbledon will crown a new women’s singles champion and a new Grand Slam champion overall when Ons Jabeur takes on Elena Rybakina on Centre Court today. After a thrilling men’s single semi-final, where Novak Djokovic rallied to beat Cameron Norrie and book another Wimbledon final for Nick Kyrgios, who was awaiting the winner after Rafael Nadal’s injury forced a walkover for the Australian.

Rybakina, the 17th seed, had too much for Simona Halep in the semi-finals, with the former Wimbledon champion overpowered 6-3, 6-3, while Jabeur ground out a three-set win over German Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. The final also shows the variety to the women’s game, with a fifth successive new champion, following Australian holder Ash Barty’s retirement, while it is also the first time two first-time Grand Slam finalists have met since 1962.

“A lot of times I imagined myself giving a good speech, holding the trophy, seeing the trophy,” said world No 2 Jabeur, who is known as the ‘Minister of Happiness’ at home in Tunisia. “I did all of it. Now I need to really hold the trophy. I will be ready to do my part. Hopefully they will write my name on the (roll of honour) board there (at the entrance of) Centre Court.” Follow all the action, scores and results from Wimbledon live below: