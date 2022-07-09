Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Ons Jabeur faces Elena Rybakina in women’s singles final
Follow all the action from Day 13 as Jabeur and Rybakina play in their first Grand Slam final
Wimbledon will crown a new women’s singles champion and a new Grand Slam champion overall when Ons Jabeur takes on Elena Rybakina on Centre Court today. After a thrilling men’s single semi-final, where Novak Djokovic rallied to beat Cameron Norrie and book another Wimbledon final for Nick Kyrgios, who was awaiting the winner after Rafael Nadal’s injury forced a walkover for the Australian.
Rybakina, the 17th seed, had too much for Simona Halep in the semi-finals, with the former Wimbledon champion overpowered 6-3, 6-3, while Jabeur ground out a three-set win over German Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. The final also shows the variety to the women’s game, with a fifth successive new champion, following Australian holder Ash Barty’s retirement, while it is also the first time two first-time Grand Slam finalists have met since 1962.
“A lot of times I imagined myself giving a good speech, holding the trophy, seeing the trophy,” said world No 2 Jabeur, who is known as the ‘Minister of Happiness’ at home in Tunisia. “I did all of it. Now I need to really hold the trophy. I will be ready to do my part. Hopefully they will write my name on the (roll of honour) board there (at the entrance of) Centre Court.” Follow all the action, scores and results from Wimbledon live below:
Cameron Norrie determined to be back after losing first grand slam semi-final
Cameron Norrie was proud of his “sick” Wimbledon run but left wanting more after a semi-final defeat by Novak Djokovic.
The British number one, who had never previously been past the third round of a grand slam, had taken full advantage of a favourable draw to become just the fourth home player in the Open era to make the last four in the men’s singles at SW19.
But trying to beat Djokovic, who has not lost a match at Wimbledon since 2017, was a completely different challenge and, although Norrie made a superb start, the top seed hit back emphatically to win 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and set up a mouth-watering final against Nick Kyrgios on Sunday.
Norrie said: “I think it was a good experience obviously to play him. Especially the level he brings here at Wimbledon. It gives me a lot of confidence.
“But it doesn’t mean anything. I think I need to keep working hard and I’ve still got a lot of things I can improve in my game. To reach the semis, reach the Friday of the second week, is pretty sick. But I want to do more of that and go one further and try to win a slam.
