Wimbledon order of play: Day 10 schedule including Nick Kyrgios, Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep

The quarter-finals continue at the All England Club with Cameron Norrie, Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur all through

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 06 July 2022 07:15
Comments
Nick Kyrgios recalls agent pulling him out of a pub at 4am before Nadal match

The Wimbledon quarter-finals continue on day 10 of the Championships, with Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and Simona Halep among those remaining players attempting to book their place in the final four.

Nadal will look to win his 19th consecutive grand slam match this year when he faces the American Taylor Fritz on Centre Court. Nadal was beaten by Fritz, the 11th seed, in their last meeting at the Indian Wells final in March.

At around the same time, Kyrgios continues his eventful run in SW19 against Cristian Garin. Both players survived five-set epics in the quarter-finals, with Kyrgios now looking to advance to the first grand slam semi-final of his career.

Earlier, the 2019 champion Halep is the only remaining player in the women’s draw to have won a grand slam. The Romanian takes on the in-form Amanda Anisimova, who has knocked out Coco Gauff and Harmony Tan.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage from the quarter-final stage will begin on BBC Two at 12:30pm BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:00pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon full order of play for day ten

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Simona Halep v Amanda Anisimova

2. Taylor Fritz v Rafael Nadal

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Ajla Tomljanovic v Elena Rybakina

2. Cristian Garin v Nick Kyrgios

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury v Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk v Alicja Rosolska / Erin Routliffe

3. Greg Rusedski / Anne Keothavong v Mark Woodforde / Iva Majoli

4. Mate Pavic / Sania Mirza v Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell v John Peers / Filip Polasek

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Elise Mertens / Shuai Zhang v Alexa Guarachi / Andreja Klepac

3. Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur v Jack Sock / Coco Gauff

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Hayu Kinoshita v Jasmine Conway

2. Sebastian Gorzny v Mili Poljicak

3. Fernando Gonzalez / Sebastien Grosjean v Jurgen Melzer / Gilles Muller

COURT 18 - 12:00PM

1. Isabella Kruger v Mingge Xu

Recommended

2. Daniela Hantuchova / Laura Robson v Flavia Pennetta / Francesca Schiavone

3. Coleman Wong / Michael Zheng v Luca Pow / Henry Searle

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in