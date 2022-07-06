The Wimbledon quarter-finals continue on day 10 of the Championships, with Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and Simona Halep among those remaining players attempting to book their place in the final four.

Nadal will look to win his 19th consecutive grand slam match this year when he faces the American Taylor Fritz on Centre Court. Nadal was beaten by Fritz, the 11th seed, in their last meeting at the Indian Wells final in March.

At around the same time, Kyrgios continues his eventful run in SW19 against Cristian Garin. Both players survived five-set epics in the quarter-finals, with Kyrgios now looking to advance to the first grand slam semi-final of his career.

Earlier, the 2019 champion Halep is the only remaining player in the women’s draw to have won a grand slam. The Romanian takes on the in-form Amanda Anisimova, who has knocked out Coco Gauff and Harmony Tan.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage from the quarter-final stage will begin on BBC Two at 12:30pm BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:00pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon full order of play for day ten

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Simona Halep v Amanda Anisimova

2. Taylor Fritz v Rafael Nadal

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Ajla Tomljanovic v Elena Rybakina

2. Cristian Garin v Nick Kyrgios

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury v Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk v Alicja Rosolska / Erin Routliffe

3. Greg Rusedski / Anne Keothavong v Mark Woodforde / Iva Majoli

4. Mate Pavic / Sania Mirza v Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell v John Peers / Filip Polasek

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Elise Mertens / Shuai Zhang v Alexa Guarachi / Andreja Klepac

3. Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur v Jack Sock / Coco Gauff

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Hayu Kinoshita v Jasmine Conway

2. Sebastian Gorzny v Mili Poljicak

3. Fernando Gonzalez / Sebastien Grosjean v Jurgen Melzer / Gilles Muller

COURT 18 - 12:00PM

1. Isabella Kruger v Mingge Xu

2. Daniela Hantuchova / Laura Robson v Flavia Pennetta / Francesca Schiavone

3. Coleman Wong / Michael Zheng v Luca Pow / Henry Searle