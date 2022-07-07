Jump to content
Wimbledon order of play: Men’s semi-final schedule including Nick Kyrgios, Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie

It sets to be a thrilling day of men’s semi-finals at the All England Club with two blockbuster matches on Centre Court

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 07 July 2022 18:24
Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios book semi-final spots on day 10

The men’s semi-finals take place at Wimbledon tomorrow with two blockbuster matches on Centre Court.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie takes on the “hardest task in tennis” as he meets the defending champion Novak Djokovic in his first grand slam semi-final.

Norrie is just the fourth British man in the open era to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon but is faced with ending Djokovic’s 26-match win streak at SW19, and the drama will not stop there.

Nick Kyrgios faces his rival Rafael Nadal in a “mouthwatering” battle in the other semi-final. Kyrgios and Nadal have clashed on Centre Court before and the Spaniard is vulnerable after having to defy injury to defeat Taylor Fritz in five sets on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage from the semi-final stage will begin on BBC Two at 12:30pm BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:00pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon full order of play for day 12

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)

1. Novak Djokovic v Cameron Norrie

2. Nick Kyrgios v Rafael Nadal

*Full order of play yet to be released

