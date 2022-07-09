Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina battle it out for Wimbledon glory in the women’s final on Centre Court today.

The two women are aiming for a first Grand Slam win with a new name on the Venus Rosewater Dish as both women play the first final in their careers. There is more history available to Jabeur, the Tunisian third seed, who is bidding to become the first Arab player to win a Grand Slam singles title. While Rybakina, who was born in Russia but has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, could become the country's first player to win a major singles trophy. It is delicately poised in the head-to-head record with one win each.

"If I make it on that special holiday [Eid al-Adha], one of my favourites actually, it's going to be great," Jabeur said. "It's going to be a special celebration maybe after, having my own barbecue maybe. "We'll have to enjoy it and hopefully we'll enjoy it in positive vibes."

While Rybakina, who stunned 2019 champion Simona Halep in the semi-finals, is revelling in a surprise run to the final: “I didn’t expect that I’m going to be here in the second week, especially in the final. I can say that this is really first time when I enjoyed every day of playing and just being in the tournaments.” Here’s everything you need to know.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage of the women’s final will begin on BBC One at 1pm BST, with BBC Two coverage starting from 11am BST with the Wheelchair Ladies’ Singles Final. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:00pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon full order of play for day 13

CENTRE COURT - 2:00PM

1. Elena Rybakina v Ons Jabeur

2. Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell v

Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Liv Hovde v Luca Udvardy

2. Tommy Haas / Mark Philippoussis v

Arnaud Clement / Michael Llodra

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Diede De Groot v Yui Kamiji

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Alfie Hewett / Gordon Reid v

Gustavo Fernandez / Shingo Kunieda

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Mark Woodforde / Iva Majoli v

Goran Ivanisevic / Mary Pierce

Not Before: 12:15pm

2. Gabriel Debru / Paul Inchauspe v

Sebastian Gorzny / Alex Michelsen

3. Alexia Ioana Tatu v Sol Ailin Larraya Guidi

4. Andreea Diana Soare v Isabelle Britton

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Nathalie Dechy / Barbara Schett v

Anna-Lena Groenefeld / Karolina Sprem

Not Before: 12:15pm

2. Kayla Cross / Victoria Mboko v

Rose Marie Nijkamp / Angella Okutoyi

3. Bob Bryan / Mike Bryan v

Jurgen Melzer / Gilles Muller

4. Daniela Hantuchova / Laura Robson v

Jelena Jankovic / Agnieszka Radwanska

COURT 4 - 11:00AM

1. Maximilian Heidlmair v Mark Ceban

2. Liam Channon v Dante Pagani

Not Before: 1:00pm

3. Ivan Ivanov v Se Hyuk Cho

4. Carel Aubriel Ngounoue v Matei Todoran

COURT 5 - 11:00AM

1. Mika Stojsavljevic v Veronika Sekerkova

2. Azuna Ichioka v Giselle Isabella Guillen

3. Nicole Okhtenberg v Arabella Loftus

4. Scarlette Hetherington v Marianne Angel

COURT 6 - 11:00AM

1. Jake Dembo v Keaton Hance

2. Mauricio Schtulmann v Ali Missoum

3. Pedro Dietrich v La Hunn Lam

4. Malek Alqurneh v Benjamin Chelia

COURT 14 - 11:00AM

1. Niels Vink v Heath Davidson

2. David Wagner v Sam Schroder

TO BE ARRANGED 1 -

Not Before: 4:00pm

1. Thomas Enqvist / Rennae Stubbs v

Todd Woodbridge / Cara Black