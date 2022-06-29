Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray both return to Wimbledon action this afternoon as the top two British names headline play on Centre Court.

Murray faces the big-serving American John Isner while Raducanu takes on Caroline Garcia after both players opened with wins on Centre Court on Monday.

Novak Djokovic will also continue his defence of his Wimbledon title after opening with a four-set win over Soonwoo-Kwon, with the six-time Wimbledon champion taking on Thanasi Kokkinakis first up on Centre Court.

Murray has never lost to Isner, who is the 20th seed, while Raducanu will be looking to build on her impressive Centre Court debut on Monday as the 19-year-old defeated Alison Van Utvanyck 6-4 6-4.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the third day of play.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

What time does Wimbledon start today?

Play on the opening days will get underway on the outside courts from 11am. Today Novak Djokovic will open the action on Centre Court from 1:30pm while Court No 1 will begin play slightly earlier at 1:00pm, with Anett Kontaveit continuing her campaign. Any matches that run late could be moved to Centre Court or Court No 1 in the evening.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon order of play for day three

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Novak Djokovic v Thanasi Kokkinakis

2. Caroline Garcia v Emma Raducanu

3. Andy Murray v John Isner

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Jule Niemeier v Anett Kontaveit

Not Before: 2:00pm

2. Tereza Martincova vs Karolina Pliskova

3. Cameron Norrie v Jaume Munar

4. Maria Sakkari v Viktoriya Tomova

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Casper Ruud v Ugo Humbert

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Garbine Muguruza vs Greet Minnen

3. Angelique Kerber v Magda Linette

4. Tallon Griekspoor v Carlos Alcaraz

5. Qiang Wang v Heather Watson

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Ryan Peniston v Steve Johnson

2. Yanina Wickmayer v Jelena Ostapenko

3. Jannik Sinner v Mikael Ymer

4. Katarzyna Kawa v Ons Jabeur

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Anhelina Kalinina v Lesia Tsurenko

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Rebeka Masarova v Harriet Dart

3. Tommy Paul v Adrian Mannarino

4. Panna Udvardy v Elise Mertens

5. Tim Van Rijthoven v Reilly Opelka

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Frances Tiafoe v Maximilian Marterer

2. Tatjana Maria v Sorana Cirstea

3. Maja Chwalinska v Alison Riske-Amritraj

4. Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury v Daniel Altmaier / Carlos Taberner

The full order of play for day three can be found here