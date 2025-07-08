Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon Day 9 Betting Tips

Alcaraz to win 3-1 - 11/4 BoyleSports

Under 18.5 games in Sabalenka v Siegemund 17/20 Unibet

Fritz v Khachanov over 4.5 sets – 23/10 Betway

Pavlyuchenkova to beat Anisimova – 2/1 Bet365

Accumulator pays 59/1 with Unibet

We are closing in on the business end of Wimbledon, but we’ve made time to pause for breath and really look at the form of those players in contention to lift the trophies at the weekend.

We might have seen a lot of seeds crashing out early on, but it’s not a surprise to see Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka still going strong.

The big surprise today, though, will be Cameron Norrie competing for a place in the semi-finals, although he is up against the two-time champion Alcaraz, who is going for his third Wimbledon title in a row.

We’ve put together a four-fold accumulator from the pick of the action on Tuesday, which pays 59/1 on Unibet and equivalent betting sites.

Cameron Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction

We would love to see Cam Norrie reach his second Wimbledon semi-final, especially after his recent run of form and slip down the rankings, but his task couldn’t be any tougher up against Alcaraz in the last eight.

The Brit, who reached the last four back in 2022, is currently ranked 61 in the world but was as low as 91 back in May, which is a far cry from the career-high ranking of eight back in September 2022.

His run at SW19 will hopefully help him re-establish himself, and he has shown with wins over Roberto Bautista Agut, Frances Tiafoe, Mattia Bellucci and Nicolas Jarry just how dangerous he can be on grass.

We know that Alcaraz won’t take the game lightly, but it’s hard to see how Norrie hurts the five-time grand slam winner.

The pair have met five times before and Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 3-2. Norrie can take heart from winning two of the last three meetings, including the most recent one on clay back in the final of the 2023 Rio Open.

Tennis betting sites don’t hold out much hope for the Brit with Alcaraz just 4/6 to win in three sets. However, Norrie has shown how much of a competitor he can be and may make it interesting by pinching a set.

Wimbledon Day 9 prediction 1: Alcaraz to win 3-1 - 11/4 BoyleSports

Aryna Sabalenka vs Laura Siegemund prediction

Women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka is yet to drop a set in the tournament as she bids to win Wimbledon for the first time and add it to her grand slam collection.

She faced a tricky match in the third round up against Briton Emma Raducanu but twice came from behind to win 7-6 6-4 in her longest match so far.

They were on court for two hours on Friday night, while all of her other matches have barely made it past 90 minutes.

Standing in Sabalenka’s way of reaching a third semi-final at SW19 is world number 104 Laura Siegemund, who is enjoying her best run at a grand slam.

The 37-year-old also reached the quarter-finals of the French Open back in 2020, but has never gone any further.

You can only get 2/7 on Sabalenka winning in straight sets, so bettors might have to get creative. The two players have met twice before, on clay and hard court, and Siegemund has won just nine games across the two matches.

Wimbledon Day 9 prediction 2: Under 18.5 games in Sabalenka v Siegemund 17/20 - Unibet

Taylor Fritz vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Taylor Fritz is aiming for his first-ever Wimbledon semi-final when he takes on 17th seed Karen Khachanov for only the third time.

The world number five has reached the last eight twice before in 2022 and 2024 before losing to Rafa Nadal and Lorenzo Musetti, and he will have to be at his best if he is to get past Khachanov.

He has already been taken to five sets twice by Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo, but he should be relatively fresh after playing just over a set in the last round before Jordan Thompson was forced to retire.

Khachanov has also gone the distance twice at this year’s tournament with Shintaro Mochizuki and Nuno Borges, but he needed just one hour and 47 minutes to set up this clash with a three-set win over Kamil Majchrzak.

Fritz is understandably the favourite on betting apps for the win, but it could be a long one.

Wimbledon Day 9 prediction 3: Fritz v Khachanov over 4.5 sets – 23/10 Betway

Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

Amanda Anisimova also reached this stage of the competition in 2022 and is now bidding to reach only her second ever grand slam semi-final, with her only other run to the last four coming at the French Open back in 2019.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova stands in her way this time around, and she is hoping to reach her second grand slam semi-final after falling at this hurdle eight times across all four majors.

She did reach the final of the French Open in 2021 when she was beaten by the reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova.

She has been in impressive form so far in this tournament, and we’re backing her to get the better of the 13th seed.

Wimbledon Day 9 prediction 4: Pavlyuchenkova to beat Anisimova – 2/1 Bet365

