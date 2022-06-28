Wimbledon - live: Swiatek in action after Berrettini ruled out of tournament with Covid
Follow Wimbledon live today with our minute-by-minute coverage
Follow all the action as Wimbledon continues with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams all in action on day two.
Today marks the return of Nadal, back for the first time since 2019 and fresh from opening up a lead in the race to finish with the most men’s grand slam titles with 22. That’s compared to defending champion Novak Djokovic, who has 20 titles, with the six-time champion up and running after swiftly moving into the second round with a hard-fought four-set win over Soonwoo Kwon. The other finalist from SW19 last year, Matteo Berrettini, is out of the tournament after testing positive for Covid.
The favourite in the women’s singles is World No 1 Iga Swiatek and she opens up her championships on Centre Court against Jana Fett, taking the traditional slot on the first Tuesday of play after defending women’s champion Ash Barty’s sudden retirement. There is more Wimbledon royalty in action on day two with Williams making her long-awaited return. The seven-time Wimbledon champion is back in singles action after cruelly being forced to retire from her first round match at SW19 last year and the 40-year-old, third up on Centre Court, looks to ignite her comeback from a hamstring injury when she takes on Harmony Tan.
Elsewhere there is intriguing matches involving Coco Gauff and Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Court Two, while the charismatic Nick Kyrgios is hoping to cement his status as a dark horse this year with a first-round encounter against Paul Jubb on Court Three. Follow all the action from day two live, including the latest results, reaction and analysis from the All England Club
Around the courts
Elsewhere Britain’s Jay Clarke is out of Wimbledon after going down 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, 7-6 (8-6) in straight sets to American qualifier Christian Harrison. Clarke was two sets down overnight before play was suspended and he lost a tie-break in the third set.
American Coco Gauff has lost the first set 2-6 to Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse but leads 3-2 in the second.
On Court 3, Paul Jubb is giving Nick Kyrgios a game. Kyrigos has just taken the third set and now leads by two sets to one.
Swiatek 6-0 Fett*
Game and set to Iga Swiatek! It’s the perfect start for the world no. 1 who takes the first set with conceding a game.
Swiatek 5-0 Fett*
Another chance to win the game goes begging for Fett as she double faults after regaining the advantage.
At deuce, Swiatek focuses on keeping the ball in play and Fett makes a mistake with her backhand pumping it once more over the back of court.
Swiatek 5-0 Fett*
Fett is showing enough promise to be able to challenge Swiatek but she can’t take advantage of the big points.
She gets to advantage after drawing level at 40-40 but Swiatek peppers her with a couple of powerful forehands and Fett goes long trying to return a defensive backhand.
Back to deuce.
Swiatek* 5-0 Fett
Another game for the world no. 1. She’s won all five so far in this match and is one away from the first set.
Swiatek* 4-0 Fett
Nice work from Fett who forces Swiatek to deuce.
The world no.1 is finding it tough to land her first serve in this game and Fett has taken advantage of that. She fires a backhand over to the left side of court but Swiatek gets there and manages to return.
Fett should win the point but finds the net with a forehand.
Advantage to Swiatek.
Swiatek 4-0 Fett*
Fett just seems to be feeling the pressure. She’s trying too hard to set up winning shots and keeps forcing the ball wide of the sidelines.
A double fault gives the next game to Swiatek too.
Swiatek* 3-0 Fett
She cannot. Expert skill from Iga Swiatek to close out the game and move three games in front in the first set.
Swiatek* 2-0 Fett
Jana Fett doesn’t seem awed at facing the French Open champ. She’s playing smart, stepping into court to meet Swiatek’s second serve and sets up a break point as the Pole’s return goes too long.
Can Fett break back? 30-40.
Swiatek 2-0 Fett*
Swiatek breaks!
Fett shakes her head in almost disbelief at how Swiatek came back from 15-40 down to take the game after one deuce.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies