UFC 287 star Jorge Masvidal denies opponent’s cheating claim

Jorge Masvidal has denied that he cheated in his defeat at UFC 287, after opponent Gilbert Burns claimed that the American used lotion to remain slippery in grappling exchanges.

Masvidal suffered a decision loss to Burns in Miami on Saturday, before retiring in front of his hometown crowd.

Burns later accused the 38-year-old of using a trick to diminish the Brazilian’s grappling prowess, but Masvidal hit back on The MMA Hour on Monday.

“There’s a commission, there was like three commissioners backstage,” Masvidal said. “There’s numerous people backstage besides [the US Anti-Doping Agency]. I’ve never greased, I’ve never been caught for cheating or anything.

“Maybe I’m the sweatiest motherf***** he knows, but I’ve never greased. I’ve never put on anything in my life for forever. I’ve never done that in my life. Maybe he should blame his technique for being s****y, not being able to do anything but just hold on the ground.

“The referee was there, touching me constantly and breaking us up and moving us around. You’re telling me he couldn’t tell if I had grease? Ain’t no difference between that and sweating, so it’s whatever, bro.

“I’ve never cheated, I’m not about to cheat. I’ve never even had a point taken away from me in my 50-something pro fights. So, for this guy to try to slander my name on my last one, whatever, bro.

“It annoys me, because I’ve never put grease or Vaseline or anything. I just go out there and compete, bro. I’ve never done steroids, I’ve never missed weight, so I feel I don’t have to cheat to beat any of these motherf*****s. Let him throw whatever he feels like out there.”

Masvidal’s loss at UFC 287 was his fourth straight defeat. The American suffered back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman in 2020 and 2021, when the Nigerian-American held the welterweight title, before being outpointed by friend-turned-rival Colby Covington last March.

“Gamebred” then lost to Burns on all three judges’ scorecards on Saturday, before calling time on his professional career.

In his post-fight interview in the cage, Masvidal also paid tribute to former US president Donald Trump, who was sat in the front row at the Miami-Dade Arena.