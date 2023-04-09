Jorge Masvidal praises Donald Trump as he watches on at UFC 287: ‘I love that guy’

Jorge Masvidal praised Donald Trump after his fight at UFC 287 on Saturday night, as the former US president watched on from ringside in Miami.

Hometown fighter Masvidal, 38, lost a unanimous decision in the co-main event, before addressing Trump in his post-fight interview.

“Greatest president in the history of the world sitting right there, I love that guy,” Masvidal said, pointing at Trump, who was sat in the front row with Mike Tyson and UFC president Dana White at the Miami-Dade Arena.

He also praised Florida governor Ron DeSantis and started a chant against Joe Biden.

