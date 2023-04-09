Watch: Crowd erupts as Donald Trump sits in front row at UFC 287 in Miami

The UFC 287 crowd erupted on Saturday night (8 April) as Donald Trump was shown sitting in the front row alongside Mike Tyson and Dana White in the Miami-Dade Arena.

Former US president Trump could be seen putting his thumb up as the camera was put on him, leading to raucous applause from the others in attendance at the Florida event.

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal also praised Trump after his defeat, describing him as the “greatest president in the history of the world”.

