UFC 318 Betting Tips

Holloway to win - 8/11 Betfred

Fight to go the distance - 4/5 BetVictor

Max Holloway against Dustin Poirier is the main event of UFC 318, which takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday (3am, TNT Sports 1).

The pair are meeting for the third time with Holloway’s BMF title on the line.

Poirier won both of the previous fights, and he will be desperate to make it three from three in his final fight as he brings to an end to his illustrious 16-year career in his home state.

Their first fight took place back in 2012, and the 36-year-old won by submission. The second was the interim lightweight title at UFC 236 in April 2019, and Poirier won by a unanimous decision.

Betting sites make Holloway odds-on to finally get a win over Poirier, despite him coming into this bout off the back of the first knockout loss of his career to Ilia Topuria.

Poirier is a 6/5 shot to complete a hat-trick of victories and won’t be underestimated by Holloway as he aims to rain on his rival’s retirement parade.

UFC 318 Betting Preview: Holloway to finally get his revenge

Poirier has a UFC record of 30-9-0 and 1 no contest, with his victories including the two over Holloway and two technical knockout wins against Conor McGregor.

He has lost two of his last four bouts, though, going down to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291, and more recently, coming up short against Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 302 in June 2024.

Holloway has won 26 bouts, with 12 of them by knockout, including 13 straight wins between 2014 and 2019 before the second lose to Poirier.

More recently, he has lost one of his last four bouts, and that was last time out against Ilia Topuria, when he was knocked out in the third round, which was the first knockout of his career.

We can ignore the previous two meetings between the two when it comes to making our prediction because the first matchup was Holloway’s UFC debut, and the second saw him move up to lightweight for the first time as a UFC fighter.

Now, the 33-year-old has become one of the best fighters around, and he will want to finally show his opponent just what he is capable of.

A more recent and suitable form comparison might be the pair’s respective fights against Gaethje. While Poirier lost his bout, Holloway came out on top at UFC 300, albeit he only put Gaethje away in the final 10 seconds.

This looks like Holloway’s moment to avenge those previous losses and send Poirier out of the Octagon on his shield.

UFC 318 prediction 1: Holloway to win - 8/11 Betfred

Holloway vs Poirier Best Bets: Expect a long night

While we are backing Holloway for the win, it will be a close battle with Poirier arguably the better all-around fighter, with his opponent the better striker.

Poirier will be desperate to go out with a win so will leave everything has has in the ring.

Backing the fight to go the distance on UFC betting sites may offer some insurance should Poirier pull off the upset, given Holloway’s only been stopped once previously.

UFC 318 prediction 2: Fight to go the distance - 4/5 BetVictor

