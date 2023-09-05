Jump to content

Mark Zuckerberg trains with UFC champions Adesanya and Volkanovski on speedboat

The Meta CEO has trained with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski before

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 05 September 2023 10:36
Comments
Mark Zuckerberg complains to referee after losing jiu-jitsu contest

Mark Zuckerberg once again trained with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski this week, this time on a speedboat.

The Meta CEO, a known UFC fan who also trains in various martial artists, spent time on the mat with the fighters in July. Now Zuckerberg, 39, has shared a video of himself, Adesanya and Volkanovski sparring on a speedboat, with the footage cut in the style of a movie trailer.

In the clip, which you can see below, and which features audio and music from the newest Mission Impossible film, Zuckerberg can be seen performing a single-leg takedown on featherweight champion Volkanovski. Meanwhile, middleweight champion Adesanya performs professional wrestling moves on others on the boat.

Nigerian-New Zealander Adesanya will defend his title against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 on Saturday. The event takes place in Sydney, near Volkanovski’s hometown of Wollongong.

Zuckerberg was ringside for a UFC event last year, at the mixed martial arts promotion’s Apex institute in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White denied reports that Zuckerberg had rented out the venue, after it was announced that no media or fans would be allowed to attend.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg won multiple medals at his first jiu-jitsu competition. He was later linked with a potential cage fight against Twitter owner Elon Musk, though that bout appears to have collapsed.

