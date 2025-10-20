NBA Odds: Latest 2025/2026 NBA betting odds

Here you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the latest NBA odds for the 2025/26 season from the best betting sites, detailing every major betting market from one of America’s biggest sporting exports.

This page will detail the latest NBA odds for all the major markets and every match during the regular season and playoffs.

We’ve produced this guide to the latest live NBA betting odds to help readers find the best prices throughout the course of the regular season and playoffs, right up until the NBA Finals.

On this page, punters will find top value on betting odds for NBA markets including NBA Finals odds and NBA outright odds for the Championship winner. Any changes to markets made by NBA betting sites are immediately reflected by our odds comparison tool.

NBA Odds Gameday

The NBA season is split into two parts; the regular season and the play-offs.

The regular season takes place between October and May, with games played on a daily basis until each side has completed their fulfilment of 82 games. The post-season begins in May and concludes at the end of June with the NBA Finals.

The NBA odds for every individual NBA game across the season can be found on this page, with odds displayed in the tool above.

In NBA betting, popular markets and betting lines include point spreads, moneylines, and totals (also known as over/under).

Factors including team form, injuries, home-court advantage and betting trends will influence match odds, and the quick-moving nature of the NBA means that it is important to check updates because odds move quickly during the week, particularly after the injury reports come out.

NBA Championship Odds

The NBA Championship market is the most popular outright NBA betting market, and punters can find the latest NBA Championship odds above.

The title is competed in a series known as the NBA Finals, which features the conference champions from the Eastern Conference facing the best side from the Western Conference, with both teams having come through their respective Conferences.

As with other NBA markets, Championship odds shift during the season based on team performance, key injuries, playoff seeding and more.

It is worth noting too that backers of those teams towards the top of the market have been rewarded in recent seasons. Of the last 10 NBA Finals winners, eight started the season with NBA winner odds of 16/1 or shorter, while only two had double digit odds.

To give readers an idea of the pre-season odds from past seasons, the following table shows the last 10 NBA Championship winners:

Season Winner Runner-up NBA Finals Score Pre-season NBA Championship winner odds 2024/25 Oklahoma City Thunder Indiana Pacers 4-3 5/1 2023/24 Boston Celtics Dallas Mavericks 4-1 4/1 2022/23 Denver Nuggets Miami Heat 4-1 18/1 2021/22 Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics 4-2 9/1 2020/21 Milwaukee Bucks Phoenix Suns 4-2 6/1 2019/20 Los Angeles Lakers Miami Heat 4-2 5/1 2018/19 Toronto Raptors Golden State Warriors 4-2 19/1 2017/18 Golden State Warriors Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 1/2 2016/17 Golden State Warriors Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1 0.78/1 2015/16 Cleveland Cavaliers Golden State Warriors 4-3 3/1

NBA Playoff Odds

Here are the latest NBA playoff odds for the 2025/26 season. Twelve teams qualify for the playoffs each season based on their win-loss record, while a further four qualify through the NBA playoff play-in tournament.

The top six seeds in each conference automatically qualify for the NBA playoffs, while seeds seven to 10 play in an elimination match to reach the playoffs.

Betting sites offer odds on each of the 30 teams to qualify for the playoffs, though of course punters should check these odds regularly as they change quickly throughout the regular season.

NBA Eastern Conference Odds

This section shows the latest NBA Eastern Conference Odds for the Eastern Conference champion.

Every season, one team advances from the NBA Eastern Conference to the NBA Finals. Fifteen teams compete for the Eastern Conference crown, with the side with the most wins securing the top seed in the playoffs and home-court advantage.

The highest seed plays the lowest seed, with the team in first playing that in eight, the second-placed team playing the one in seventh, and so on.

There are then three play-off rounds after the play-in tournament. These are the First Round, Eastern Conference Semi-Finals and finally the Eastern Conference Finals, with the winner crowned the champion of the East.

NBA Western Conference Odds

Punters can find the latest NBA Western Conference Odds in the tool above.

As with the Eastern Conference, one team advances from the NBA Western Conference to the NBA Finals.

Again, 15 teams compete for the Western Conference crown, with the side with the most wins securing the top seed in the playoffs and home-court advantage. As with the Eastern competition, the highest seed plays the lowest seed and so on.

After the play-in tournament, the First Round and then Western Conference Semi-Finals take place, before the Western Conference Finals crown the champion of the West.

NBA MVP Odds

The latest NBA MVP odds will be displayed in this section, with odds updating throughout the season.

The MVP award is given to the player who is deemed to the the best player in the NBA over the course of the season, and it is the most prestigious individual award available. Of course, team success often influences individual MVP chances, as it did with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s win last season.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has won the most MVP awards with six. Bill Russell and Michael Jordan each claimed five awards during their careers.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic has won three out of the last five MVP awards, and is the last player to win successive awards (2021 and 2022).

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds (ROY)

The Rookie of the Year award (ROY) is given out as recognition of the league’s best first-year performer (who are referred to as rookies), and punters can find the latest NBA rookie of the year odds above.

The ROY Award is usually won by a player selected in the top five picks of the previous NBA Draft - in fact, the last eight winners have been selected in this range.

Malcolm Brogdon was the last player to win the award (in 2016/17) for a player not selected in the first round, while Spurs guard Stephon Castle was named ROY in 2025.

NBA Sixth Man Of The Year Award (SMOY)

Anyone looking for the latest NBA sixth man of the year odds will find them above, with odds continuing to update as the season progresses.

The NBA puts a real focus on the best player that comes off the bench each season, with the best back-up role performer honoured with the Sixth Man of the Year (SMOY) award.

These players make the best impact off the bench, despite not starting the game.

They serve vital roles on defence and offence depending on the need of the team, and they can often make the difference in a Championship-winning campaign. Of course, players must have more appearances off the bench than starts to qualify.

Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford have the most wins ever with three apiece, while Boston Celtics players have won two of the last three awards.

NBA Coach Of The Year Award

The NBA also features an award for the coach of the year, and punters can find the latest NBA coach of the year odds above.

Usually the coach with the most wins across the season will secure the award, although on occasion others win the prize based on over-achievement or a turnaround in their season.

In terms of record holders for this award, Don Nelson (Bucks & Golden State), Pat Riley (Lakers, Knicks & Heat) and Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs) have each won the award three times.

