Team GB will take on Sweden on Saturday morning in the final of the men’s curling at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Great Britain reached the final after seeing off USA in the semis, 8-4 the final score after what was a very close and tense encounter until the final throws.

You’ll have to set your alarm clocks as the time difference between the UK and China means it’s an early start for anybody wanting to catch Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammy, and Hammi McMillan in action.

By reaching the final, the men’s curling squad has guaranteed Team GB a potential first medal - depending on how Zoe Atkin fares in skiing - of a meagre Games so far, and they will be hoping to make it gold when they step onto the ice at the National Aquatics Centre.

Here are all the details you need to know ahead of the final:

When is the men’s curling final at the Beijing Winter Olympics?

The final will begin at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, at 6:05am UK time on Saturday 19 February.

How can I watch the men’s curling final?

The final will be broadcast live on BBC Two in the UK, with coverage beginning at 6am.

How did Team GB make it to the final?

Team GB won eight of the nine matches they contested in the round robin stage of the men’s curling tournament, topping the standings thanks to wins over nations including Italy, Switzerland, and final opponents Sweden.

Their only defeat came in the second match of the round robin against the USA, but they avenged that defeat in style in the semi-final, securing an 8-4 victory.

What have the men’s curling team said?

“I’m excited to play that game — we’ve got a day off tomorrow but just looking forward to hopefully going for that gold,” team skip Mouat said in anticipation of the final. “I’m shaking!

“We play a lot of these two games days on tour so we were happy to get the win,” the Scot added after the semi-final win over the United States. “The last two weeks for myself has been a bit of a rollercoaster and I’m just so excited to share this with the guys and that celebration at the end was just pure elation — I don’t think I can sum it up any other way.”

Odds

Great Britain 8/11

Sweden 20/21