Winter Olympics LIVE: Eileen Gu chases third medal as Team GB meets Japan in curling semis
Follow latest updates from Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
There are five gold medals up for grabs on day 14 of the Winter Olympics, with Eileen Gu chasing her third medal for China as she skis in the halfpipe finals.
Having already won gold in big air and silver in the slopestyle event, Gu could become the first freeskier to win three medals in a single Games.
Team GB teenager Zoe Atkin, who qualified for the halfpipe final in fourth place, will also be hoping to put in a podium-level run.
In the men’s curling, Canada will play against Team USA in the fight for a spot on the podium in the bronze medal match. On Thursday, the two lost to Sweden and Team GB who advanced to the gold medal match, assuring the end of Britain’s medal drought is in sight.
The women’s semi-final matches will also take place, where Team GB will meet Sweden and Japan will compete against Switzerland. The winners will go through to fight for gold, while the losing teams will have an opportunity to play for bronze.
Follow live coverage from the Winter Olympics below:
Ei-leaning towards gold
Home favourite Eileen Gu posted the highest score in her first two runs of the women’s ski halfpipe final as she bids to become the first action-sports athlete to capture three medals at the same Winter Games.
Turning in a solid 93.25 and improving it to 95.25, Gu assured she is ahead of the pack.
Meanwhile, two Canadians- Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker are provisionally placed at the second and third spot, with the best score of 90 and 87.75.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of day 14 of the Winter Olympics in Beijing for Friday 18 February.
