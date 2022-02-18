Follow latest updates from Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Ailing Eileen Gu of Team China performs a trick on their first run during the Women's Freestyle Freeski Halfpipe Final on Day 14 (Getty Images)

There are five gold medals up for grabs on day 14 of the Winter Olympics, with Eileen Gu chasing her third medal for China as she skis in the halfpipe finals.

Having already won gold in big air and silver in the slopestyle event, Gu could become the first freeskier to win three medals in a single Games.

Team GB teenager Zoe Atkin, who qualified for the halfpipe final in fourth place, will also be hoping to put in a podium-level run.

In the men’s curling, Canada will play against Team USA in the fight for a spot on the podium in the bronze medal match. On Thursday, the two lost to Sweden and Team GB who advanced to the gold medal match, assuring the end of Britain’s medal drought is in sight.

The women’s semi-final matches will also take place, where Team GB will meet Sweden and Japan will compete against Switzerland. The winners will go through to fight for gold, while the losing teams will have an opportunity to play for bronze.

Follow live coverage from the Winter Olympics below: