While Ukrainian forces fight against the Russian military's invasion, hackers from around the world are causing disruption to Russia’s digital infrastructure.

Hacking groups such as Anonymous and the Cyber Partisans have claimed responsibility for cyberattacks on Russia’s banks, state broadcaster RT, and a Belarusian rail network reportedly used to move troops from Russia to Ukraine.

Peace talks between the two countries are ongoing between the two nations, but it remains unclear how long the bloodshed will last. Currently, these cyber groups have said that they stand with Ukraine against Russia’s powerful online forces - causing disruption to stop the country’s own attacks against Ukraine and the West.

“DDoS alone will not bring down a regime”, one German Anonymous splinter group said in a blog post, but “Putin, who is using hacker squads and troll armies against Western democracies, is getting a sip of his own bitter medicine”.

Anonymous has claimed that it will not attack critical infrastructure such as nuclear power plants or traffic control systems, and that securing its own and Ukrainian infrastructure against Russian cyber attacks is the “priority”.

The intention, rather, is to “keep the Russian IT apparatus busy and to provide Putin's hacker troops ... with defensive work so that they cannot do anything in Ukraine or the West . Obtaining information is also an important point and you just don't see a lot of what activists are currently doing.”