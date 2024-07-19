Watch live: Crowds gather in airport as global IT outage grounds flights

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as crowds gather in Delhi airport on Friday, 19 July, as a worldwide Windows glitch grounded flights across the globe.

Banks, supermarkets and other major institutions reported computer issues disrupting services, with some airlines warning of delays and some airports grounding flights.

Windows PCs inexplicably started showing a “blue screen of death” error that left them unusable.

Sky News was offline and an ABC News presenter was unable to read from an autocue as TV stations were affected.

Govia Thameslink Railway – the UK’s busiest train operator, which runs the Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern services around London – said that it was experiencing “widespread IT issues”.

RyanAir said it was a “global third party IT outage” and advised travellers to arrive “at least three hours before” their flights.

Overnight, Microsoft confirmed it was investigating an issue with its services and apps.

Its service health website warned of “service degradation” that meant users may not be able to access many of the company’s most popular services used by billions across the globe.