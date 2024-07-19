Sky News was offline and an ABC News presenter was unable to read from an autocue as TV stations were affected by a drastic computer outage across the world on Friday, 19 July.

Banks, supermarkets and other major institutions reported computer issues disrupting services, with some airlines warning of delays and some airports grounding flights.

Overnight, Microsoft confirmed it was investigating an issue with its services and apps.

Its service health website warned of “service degradation” that meant users may not be able to access many of the company’s most popular services used by billions across the globe.