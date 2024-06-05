Jump to content

Engineers create electric sponge that can suck carbon out of the air

Carbon dioxide can be ‘charged’ like a battery – and then capture carbon dioxide

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 05 June 2024 16:05
Comments
(The Independent)

Researchers have made a “sponge” that can suck carbon straight out of the air.

It works by “charging” charcoal, in a similar way that one would a battery. When it is charged, the charcoal “sponge” is able to capture carbon dioxide directly from the air.

It relies on the similar activated charcoal to that used in household water filters today.

Its creators say that it could be an energy efficient alternative to existing carbon capture approaches, since it does not need to be as hot.

“Capturing carbon emissions from the atmosphere is a last resort, but given the scale of the climate emergency, it’s something we need to investigate,” said Alexander Forse from University of Cambridge, who led the research.

“The first and most urgent thing we’ve got to do is reduce carbon emissions worldwide, but greenhouse gas removal is also thought to be necessary to achieve net zero emissions and limit the worst effects of climate change. Realistically, we’ve got to do everything we can.”

