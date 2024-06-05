Engineers create electric sponge that can suck carbon out of the air

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Researchers have made a “sponge” that can suck carbon straight out of the air.

It works by “charging” charcoal, in a similar way that one would a battery. When it is charged, the charcoal “sponge” is able to capture carbon dioxide directly from the air.

It relies on the similar activated charcoal to that used in household water filters today.

Its creators say that it could be an energy efficient alternative to existing carbon capture approaches, since it does not need to be as hot.

“Capturing carbon emissions from the atmosphere is a last resort, but given the scale of the climate emergency, it’s something we need to investigate,” said Alexander Forse from University of Cambridge, who led the research.

“The first and most urgent thing we’ve got to do is reduce carbon emissions worldwide, but greenhouse gas removal is also thought to be necessary to achieve net zero emissions and limit the worst effects of climate change. Realistically, we’ve got to do everything we can.”