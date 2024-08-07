Elon Musk to interview Donald Trump on Monday

Support truly

Former President Donald Trump has announced that tech billionaire and new ally Elon Musk will interview him next week.

Mr Trump said on Tuesday that the conversation will take place next Monday, though no further details were provided.

“On Monday night I’ll be doing a major interview with Elon Musk,” Trump wrote, in all capitals, on his social media site Truth Social on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after Mr Musk publicly endorsed the Republican candidate following an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania last month.

Mr Trump has since stated his support for electric vehicles, prompted by the support of Mr Musk, who is the chief executive of Tesla.

“I’m for electric cars,” Mr Trump told supporters at a rally in Georgia over the weekend. “I have to be because, you know, Elon endorsed me very strongly. So I have no choice.”

The switch in stance comes after repeated attacks of electric vehicle regulations pushed by the Biden administration. They include a plan to make half of all new vehicle sales electric by the end of the decade.

On Monday, Mr Trump was gifted a Tesla Cybertruck by controversial streamer Adin Ross, featuring an image of the assassination attempt and the “Make America Great Again” slogan.

The interview between Mr Musk and Mr Trump will likely be live streamed on either or both of the social media platforms associated with the two men: Truth Social and X.

Mr Trump was banned by X under its previous guise as Twitter following the insurrection on 6 January 2021, however Mr Musk reinstated him after taking over the platform in 2022.

Following the ban, Mr Trump set up his own social media company, which went public earlier this year. He remains the majority shareholder of Truth Social.