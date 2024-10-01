Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



WhatsApp will finally let users hide their backgrounds in a new update.

The new software lets people add different backdrops to their video calls, in much the same way as is offered on other platforms such as Zoom.

WhatsApp said that the update was intended to make conversations “feel fun and expressive”.

As well as the backdrops, the update includes new filters that can be used on your own image, allowing it to be turned black and white for instance.

And it includes options for low light, as well as a “touch up” option. That is already offered on Zoom, where it smoothens skin and makes other changes.

WhatsApp said those filters should “help you feel more confident and comfortable by naturally enhancing the look and brightness of your environment, making your video calls more vibrant and enjoyable” in a blog post announcing the changes.

In all, there are ten backdrops: Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration and Forest. There are also ten filters, including Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass and Duo tone.

The filters can be used in group calls as well as individual ones.

They can be turned on by choosing the icon at the top right of the screen. That will offer a menu with a selection of filters and backdrops.

The new update will be available to everyone “in the coming weeks”, WhatsApp said.