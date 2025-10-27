Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Asia’s most cosmopolitan cities, Singapore has all the makings for the perfect stopover – futuristic architecture, historic sites, a scintillating food scene, top shopping, balmy weather, a cheap and efficient public transport and a world-beating airport. There’s also an eclectic range of brilliant places to stay, from celebrated heritage hotels to boutiques hidden in former shophouses, to colourful design dens, to restful beachside hideaways. Recently, new hotels have been shooting up quicker than bamboo. We’ve included some of the latest big-name arrivals alongside tried-and-true favourites to include in our pick of the best hotels in the Lion City.

Best hotels in Singapore

1. Raffles Singapore hotel

open image in gallery Raffles Singapore has long attracted A-listers ( Raffles Singapore )

Opened in 1887, the guest book reads like a Who's Who of the 20th century – Noel Coward, Charlie Chaplin, Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Diana – but Raffles Singapore doesn’t rely on its storied history. Pass by the doormen and you’ll find an inner sanctum of luminous white marble, crystal lotus flower chandeliers, award-winning restaurants, legendary bars, elegant tripartite rooms and a cosmopolitan crowd. The grande dame, located in the heart of the city, was also recently joined by a sister property, Raffles Sentosa, a beachside resort with 62 private pool villas and a host of wellness facilities.

Address: 1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673

2. Intercontinental Singapore Robertson Quay hotel

open image in gallery Floor-to-ceiling windows allow you to take in the city view at Intercontinental Singapore Robertson Quay ( Intercontinental Singapore Robertson Quay )

Looking for a neighbourhood vibe? West of the business district, beyond the revelry of Clarke Quay, the Intercontinental stands sentry on the banks of the Singapore River, ringed by cycle paths and greenery. Cosy rooms come in earthy brown and copper tones brightened by floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the surrounding waterways. Fuel up for the day with an al fresco coffee at the Quayside Lounge, before exploring the area’s historic wharfs on a complimentary bicycle, taking a dip in the rooftop pool or holing up at the executive lounge.

Address: 1 Nanson Rd, Singapore 238909

3. Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree hotel

open image in gallery Wake up with a view of Mandai Rainforest Resort ( Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree )

Singapore is known as the Garden City, and this new hotel from Banyan Tree fully embraces the concept. Located inside the Mandai Wildlife Reserve – just 20 minutes from the city centre – there are 338 nature-infused rooms surrounded by an ancient forest of Indian beech, yellow flames and rain trees, including 24 seed-shaped tree houses with balconies overlooking the Upper Seletar Reservoir. Activities include bird-watching – hornbills, sunbirds, kingfishers – and guests also have on-site access to Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders and Rainforest Wild.

Address: 60 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729979

4. The Fullerton Bay Hotel

open image in gallery Glossy walnut furnishings and mood lighting decorate rooms at The Fullerton Bay Hotel ( The Fullerton Bay Hotel )

Cool, confident and shiny on the outside and inwardly stuffed with history and tradition, the Fullerton Bay is Singapore incarnate. Its 100 rooms have been designed by Hong Kong wunderkind André Fu and feature warm gold and amber tones, with glossy walnut furnishings and balconies overlooking either the historic riverside district or the futuristic Marina Bay Sands. A high point is the rooftop pool and Lantern bar, where you enjoy cocktails and share plates of kung pao chicken, plant-based Mongolian spiced kebabs and lobster quesadillas as the sun sets and the lights of Marina Bay burst into glittering life.

Address: 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326

5. Ann Siang House hotel

open image in gallery Ann Siang House hotel is found on the trendy Ann Siang Road ( Getty Images )

Trendy restaurants, cafes and bars surround this attractive former shophouse on the corner of Ann Siang Road, a mahjong tile's throw from Chinatown and the lauded Maxwell Road Food Centre. Inside has been designed to offer flexible living space to long and short-stay visitors, with a self-service laundrette, co-working spaces on every floor and kitchenettes and massage chairs in some of the rooms. There’s also a small, shared lounge with complimentary snacks available all day and free glasses of wine between 5pm and 6pm.

Address: 28 Ann Siang Rd, Singapore 069708

6. Mondrian Singapore Duxton hotel

open image in gallery Mondrian Singapore Duxton is found in one of Singapore's most fashionable districts ( Mondrian Singapore Duxton )

A liquorice-black Kaws teddy bear, a series of floral mandalas by Emma Anna and a rainbow waterfall by British artist Ian Davenport spilling across the lobby floor are just a few of the genuinely interesting artworks that are strewn around this hotel. Tucked away on Duxton Hill, one of Singapore’s most fashionable haunts, Bottega di Carna restaurant and the Jungle Ballroom cocktail bar are firm favourites with the in-crowd. Rooms are small but cleverly put together with smoky mirrored panels, open-plan wardrobes and sultry shower rooms stocked with Malin+Goetz amenities.

Address: 16A Duxton Hill, 16A, Singapore 089970

7. Capella Singapore hotel

open image in gallery Capella Singapore is found on Sentosa Island ( Capella Singapore )

This exclusive resort, set on jungly Sentosa Island, is a favourite weekend break for the city's affluent crowd. At its centre are two former British military barracks, dating back to the 1880s, which have been wrapped in a coppery coil designed by Sir Norman Foster. All of the rooms come with balconies and views of the South China Sea, along with luxuriant amber-hued interiors and spa-worthy bathrooms. Order a room service breakfast to enjoy on the balcony while you watch cockatoos flitting through the palm trees.

Address: 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297

8. St. Regis Singapore hotel

open image in gallery Treat yourself to a luxury getaway at St. Regis Singapore ( St. Regis Singapore )

The neighbourhood is known as the Beverly Hills of Singapore, and this five-star hotel, with its swathes of marble, crystal chandeliers and art collection valued at over £5 million, fits right in. The 299 rooms were refurbished in 2025 in a soft blue, green and cream palette complemented with wooden herringbone floors, fluted glass lamps and floral motifs inspired by the nearby Botanic Gardens. The bars and restaurants have also been given a Hollywood-worthy facelift, while new additions also include a patisserie and the rosy-hued Tea Room. Elsewhere, there’s the St. Regis Spa, an outdoor swimming pool and a tennis court.

Address: 29 Tanglin Rd, Singapore 247911

9. Hotel Jen Orchardgateway

open image in gallery For stays near the airport, head to Hotel Jen Orchardgateway ( Hotel Jen Orchardgateway )

Attached to the Orchardgateway Mall, which in turn is attached to the MRT subway system, which runs straight to Changi Airport – Hotel Jen couldn't be better connected. That goes for the smart rooms too, which come with sockets everywhere you need them, pummelling showers, proper hairdryers and blackout curtains that cut out every glimmer of light. Elsewhere, there's a cafe and a restaurant, sky gardens, and a snazzy rooftop pool and tiki bar with views stretching all the way from Little India in the north past Fort Canning's rolling greenery and on towards Marina Bay Sands in the south.

Address: 277 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238858

10. The Standard, Singapore hotel

open image in gallery Seek out the swim-up bar at The Standard ( The Standard, Singapore )

If you’ve had your fill of greige mid-priced hotels, then this new colour-pop lifestyle pad positioned in the heart of the city might be the one for you. The pale-yellow lobby is decorated with clashing terrazzo floors, mid-century leather sofas, a starburst chandelier and a reception desk that doubles as a digital terrarium. The outdoor swimming pool is lined with green-and-white striped loungers and has a swim-up bar; the izakaya restaurant resembles a glade of rainforest. Rooms are more subdued but just as stylish with tropical wood headboards rolling up the wall and across the ceiling.

Address: 12 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258353

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Lee Cobaj has spent most of her life living in Asia and is a regular visitor to Singapore. When visiting, her favourite side quest is to ask taxi drivers to share the top food stalls (try the fried rojak mixed with fried dough sticks at Toa Payoh Rojak at the Old Airport Road Food Centre). When picking which hotels to include, she considers her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluates location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of travellers.

FAQs

When is the best time of year to visit?

Singapore has a warm tropical climate throughout the year with temperatures hovering around 30C.

What is Singapore most famous for?

Singapore is a global financial hub with a diverse food scene and a progressive approach to climate change.

How many days do I need in Singapore?

Three full days will cover the highlights, but there’s enough good eating in this city to keep you busy for weeks.