Sri Panwa blends seamlessly into its jungle surrounds while offering a true luxury experience – especially for foodies, as there are eight distinct dining concepts

Location

Found on the southeastern tip of Thailand’s largest island of Phuket, Sri Panwa is set within lush rainforest – trees were incorporated into the design rather than being felled. It feels like its own slice of paradise, far from anything else and immersed in nature (pack your insect repellent!).

Perched 60 metres above sea level, the hotel boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the Andaman Sea, and has its own small private beach. There’s plenty to do nearby, from exploring the Old Town (a 25-minute drive away) to visiting ornate Buddhist temples.

Just 44km away from Phuket airport, the hotel is roughly an hour’s drive, traffic permitting – roads can get very congested during rush hour. I flew via Abu Dhabi, but direct flights to Phuket will launch in Autumn 2026 with Virgin Atlantic.

The vibe

open image in gallery The view from a luxury pool villa ( Sri Panwa )

The resort seamlessly blends bold modern architecture into its rainforest setting. Floor-to-ceiling windows mean you never have to miss the stunning views. Think tropical Thai decor – plenty of dark wood and glass – which feels luxurious without being incongruous. This is best summed up at Baba Nest, a rooftop deck where you can see sunset and sunrise, as well as 12 other islands. Book in advance for the best spot for after-dinner cocktails on Phuket.

Service

The devil is in the detail – from remembering you by name, to going above and beyond to meet dietaries, recommending great restaurants (go to Ma-nee-pon and order the fresh crab with chili sauce) or immediately handing you ice-cold water and a cold, damp towel after you’ve taken a sweltering spin on the hotel’s speedboat. Staff provide what you need before you know you need it.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery There are 52 luxury villas and suites across Sri Panwa ( Sri Panwa )

Sri Panwar boasts 52 luxury villas and suites. All rooms, from the smaller “Yaya” suites to the larger villas, have an infinity pool with a built-in jacuzzi. Outsized windows mean you can take in jungly paradise and sea views from your king-size bed – and sliding doors allow you to hop directly from room to pool.

Music is big here – the same as at sister hotel, Baba – so everyone gets a Bose sound system, as well as a smart TV. If pools and outdoor showers aren’t enough, all rooms have luxurious bathrooms with tubs and separate showers, while suites also have saunas.

Room decor is chic and calm, with either pink or blue subtle accents in the suites, meaning nothing distracts from that skyline.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Baba Soul serves up authentic Thai ( Sri Panwa )

In Wan’s – the owner’s – own words, he “overbuilt” when it comes to restaurants, as he’s a huge foodie. There are eight distinct concepts, though it’s certainly not a matter of quantity over quality – the chefs know their stuff.

Iki is exquisite, with its signature Japanese omakase experience, which offers 15 curated courses, from tempura to sashimi to tartare.

Quality across the board is consistent – Baba Soul offers authentic Thai, while breakfast at Baba Poolclub has everything you’d expect, and so much more. Don’t bother with pastries when there are impeccable dumplings, curries or chicken wings on offer.

Every restaurant and bar has a huge range of beers, wines and cocktails; the signature tom yum margarita is a must-try. Dietary requirements can be accommodated.

Facilities

open image in gallery Take a boat tour on ‘Free Willy’ ( Sri Panwa )

Even though you could happily spend all your time enjoying your room – and a lot of guests end up doing just that – resort activities are abundant. There’s everything from cooking lessons (I learnt to make tom yum soup) and Thai boxing classes with former champions, to sunrise yoga, and sessions on a wellness vitamin drip. Make sure you book in for a life-changing massage and mango and coconut scrub at the Cool Spa to emerge feeling like a new person.

Sri Panwa has its own speedboat, “Free Willy”, on which up to 25 guests can explore the area – James Bond island, anyone?

Beyond the confines of the resort, head to a local beach party and BBQ for trying local cuisine – especially crab omelettes and slow-cooked pork belly.

Accessibility

There is one fully accessible villa at Sri Panwa, but the hotel’s hilly, multi-level layout could be challenging for those with mobility issues.

Pet policy

Some villas are dog and cat friendly, allowing pets under 20kg for an additional fee of £56 per night. Yaya suites, the Pool Suite, West/East and the Penthouse are not pet-friendly.

Check-in/check-out?

Check-in is from 3pm, check-out is 12pm.

Family-friendly?

There are plenty of activities for kids, including painting, sushi classes and mocktail mixing. There’s also a dedicated kids’ pool. Babysitting services, high chairs, and child-size slippers can all be provided, and Baba Poolclub has a dedicated kids’ menu.

At a glance

Best thing: The abundance of amazing restaurants and panoramic views.

Perfect for: Couples on honeymoon looking for privacy and luxury.

open image in gallery The Baba Pool Club overlooks the sea ( Sri Panwa )

Not right for: Those who want to be close to the main tourist areas of Phuket.

Instagram from: Just outside Baba Soul (it’s a top spot for proposals).

Address: 88 Moo 8, Sakdidej Road, Vichit, Muang, Phuket 83000, Thailand

Phone: +66 76 371 000.

Website: sripanwa.com

Lilly was a guest of Sri Panwa.

Virgin Atlantic is launching direct, seasonal flights from London Heathrow to Phuket on 18 October 2026.