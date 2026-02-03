Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pleasing both adults and kids, this stylish, laid-back resort is modelled on a traditional Cretan village. It enjoys an enviable location overlooking the impossibly blue Mirabello Bay and has a safe, pine-backed beach for swimming.

Location

Set on picturesque Mirabello Bay in eastern Crete, the hotel is a 15-minute drive from the tourist town of Agios Nikolaos, where you can dine on the harbour front and take glass-bottom boat tours or longer-distance trips to Santorini, Astypalaia and other Cycladese and Dodecanese islands. Heraklion airport is just under an hour’s drive away.

The vibe

open image in gallery Candia Park is laid out like a traditional Cretan village ( Candia Park )

Part of a small Greek chain of four hotels, laid-back Candia Park Village immediately seems like the sort of place families would return to again and again. The main reception, small shop and ice cream parlour is designed like a traditional Cretan village, with a terracotta clock tower and town square vibe.

Service

Service is warm and friendly but guests are left more or less to their own devices, so don’t expect sunlounger service. Restaurant waiters will remember where you like to sit for breakfast and dinner, and the kid’s club staff are engaged and warm.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Family apartments have a small kitchenette ( Candia Park )

All accommodations (suites and apartments) sleep four, with some larger ones sleeping six. Each category has a small kitchenette, making it possible to have a partially self-catered stay, and a small outside space or larger balcony. The older accommodations in the village area have a traditional Cretan feel to them, while the newer ones overlooking the sea are more modern in style with minimalist interiors exposed brick set against earthy tones, monochrome linens, queen-sized beds and open-plan living spaces with a sofa bed and a fully furnished outdoor terrace.

Food and drink

open image in gallery To Fili Taverna serves Cretan cuisine such as seafood specialities ( Candia Park )

Room rates come with half-board dining, including a buffet breakfast and dinner. Both buffets are comprehensive and feature traditional Greek and European dishes as well as a few easy options for fussy kids such as pasta with pesto, breakfast cereals and chips. There is usually a special such as cacio e pepe or cod stuffed with Greek vegetables and herbs. You can pay extra to dine at à la carte restaurant To Fili Taverna, which serves excellent, traditional Cretan fare with a well-chosen local wine list. Provenance is important here, and along with extra virgin olive oil collected from the hotel group’s own olive grove in Anoskeli Rethimnon, suppliers are local and products seasonal.

Facilities

open image in gallery The Candia Park kids’ club will keep your little ones entertained ( Candia Park )

A large pool offers respite from the heat. There’s also a dedicated kid’s pool and a shallower area in the main pool, which is plenty big enough for laps. A kid’s club on site accepts children from four years and up and there is no need to book a session. It features an inside area and an outdoor playpark. Under-fours should visit with a parent. Special sessions such as morning yoga are taught there too. On site, there’s a small shop selling everyday essentials including cereal, bread, milk, pasta and a few cold cuts, cheeses and fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as clothing and toys for the pool or beach. A gelato parlour serves around 20 flavours. There is a small gym, and morning yoga sessions are taught on the grassy area under the olive trees; there is no need to sign up in advance.

Accessibility

There are 18 disabled rooms at Candia Park that are fully adapted with wider doors and converted bathrooms. The whole property is wheelchair accessible, with the exception of the beach, and all disabled rooms are located on the ground floor for easy access. However, it is worth noting that throughout the hotel, there are traditional stone-paved walkways. All public areas offer a disabled bathroom (except for the pool bar area).

Pet policy

Pets are welcome and can stay free of charge but must always be on a lead and under owner supervision.

Check-in/Check-out

Check-in time is from 3pm, check-out is at 11am.

Family-friendly?

At a glance

Best thing: The gorgeous little stretch of beach, and the grassy, olive tree-lined pool area.

Perfect for: A laid-back family holiday.

open image in gallery A large pool area has a dedicated kids’ pool and a shallower area in the main pool, ( Candia Park )

Not right for: Party people.

Instagram from: The balcony of your sea-view room with the bougainvillea tumbling down behind you.

Address: Ag.Nikolaos, 72 100 Crete, Greece

Phone: +30 28410 25735

Website: candiapark.com

