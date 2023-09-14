Brittany’s best beaches – from family-friendly coves to isolated shores

Brittany’s 2,000-kilometre coastline is the longest in France and is dotted with sandy beaches and wonderful secluded islands. There are ports patterned with must-visit restaurants and bars, as well as quaint, historical towns and holistic retreats to unwind in. There is much to explore in Brittany and, what’s more, it’s so easy to get there.

Brittany Ferries helps you relax and unwind the moment you get on board. You can enjoy a great choice of dining, a drink at the bar, or catch a film at the cinema, while on the Pont-Aven you can indulge in some pampering at the onboard spa or take a relaxing dip in the indoor pool (open from May to September).

Many of their sailings offer live entertainment and you can also put your feet up in the comfort of your own air-conditioned, ensuite cabin. While in premium cabins, like Commodore, you can enjoy extras including a complimentary continental breakfast served in your cabin, mini bar, toiletries, newspapers and more. Always with a window, TV and DVD player, and tea and coffee-making facilities, these spacious cabins are the most luxurious on Brittany Ferries ships.

Begin your holiday the moment you set step onboard with Brittany Ferries (Brittany Ferries )

What’s more, Brittany Ferries are committed to finding more planet-friendly approaches to travel via sustainable technology, from eco-steering software that optimises routes, and self-sufficient water facilities on-board. They have also invested in four liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels, which include two ships powered by hybrid technology which are currently used on many of their Spanish crossings and will operate on their French routes in the future. As a result of their environmental approach, Brittany Ferries was one of the first companies to be awarded the ‘Green Marine Europe’ eco-label.

By choosing ferry travel, you also avoid all the hassles of flying from airport queues to baggage charges. Simply take advantage of Brittany Ferries’ range of budget-friendly early bird offers and flexible booking options and get ready to enjoy the wealth of beautiful beaches and coastal charm awaiting you on the other side.

Best for families

Plage de Sables-d’Or-Les-Pins is a small, family summer resort on Brittany’s Emerald Coast. Framed by the sea on one side and the countryside on the other, the air of this idyllic locale is scented naturally by a nearby pine forest. You can relax on the vast, sandy beach, enjoy the golf course, or more adventurous activities from watersports to sailing. The enchanting Hotel de Diane is just 100m from the beach and offers fine food and drinks, as well as a relaxing lounge, sauna and Jacuzzi.

Best for unwinding

Plage de Tahiti is an Instagram-perfect beach near the fishing village of Roscoff, home to the famous French onion sellers that once pedalled around Britain with strings of pink Roscoff onions strung to their bikes. Whether you are strolling the long and wide sandy coastline, or delving into the beautiful waters, you are sure to fall in love with this stunning destination. Roscoff boasts quayside restaurants and tourist attractions aplenty, including botanical gardens and a Thalassotherapy Institute, where the seawater has been used for healing and relaxation for over 100 years. It’s an ideal location to recharge, with good accommodation options, including Hotel Le temps de Vivre and Hotel Aux Tamaris in Roscoff.

Best for foodies

The lovely seaside village of Locmariaquer boasts a pretty port and a fabulous location with beautiful sandy beaches on one side and the Gulf of Morbihan on the other. The local oysters are rightly famous and you can indulge in them at a number of the port’s restaurants. This fascinating destination includes neolithic monuments that date back around 7,000 years, while the area’s Plage Valy beach is off the beaten track and all the better for it. As you explore its hypnotising coastline, remember to keep an eye out for the oyster beds where the local delicacies are grown.

Best for escaping it all

A mere 10-minute boat ride from Pointe de L’Arcouest, the Isle of Bréhat is often described as the region’s paradise island because of its gentle climate, colourful pink granite coastline, subtropical gardens, pine woods and coved beaches. With no cars allowed on the island and a mellow vibe all round, you can bask in the clean air and natural beauty, surrounded by palm trees, echiums, mimosa and gorgeous hydrangeas. It’s easy to explore on foot or you can hop on a sailing boat for a half-day excursion through the archipelago. The beach of Guerzido, situated on the southern eastern coast, is the jewel in the crown.

Best all-rounder

A final must-experience is the pretty western town of Morgat and the wide golden sands of the Plage de Morgat. Nestling on a sheltered section of the stunning Crozon peninsula, the beach curves around the coast of the Iroise Natural Marine Park. The sands are soft on this wheelchair-accessible beach, with cafes and shops close at hand. The beach is long enough to include popular, lively areas good for families, and quieter, more secluded spots for solo travellers or young couples. Or you can relax on the chilled boulevard, enjoying a drink under the shade of the trees. It really is a one-size-fits-all destination. Cottage accommodation, such as the Telgruc sur Mer and Crozon-Morgat, makes for a popular and pocket-friendly choice.