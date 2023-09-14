Who doesn’t dream about getting away from it all, and plunging deep into nature – being lost in wild, rugged landscapes, exploring high mountain peaks or deep, breath-taking gorges, and, if we’re really lucky, catching a glimpse of some of the incredible creatures who still roam freely?

If you’d never considered Northern Spain as somewhere to fulfil all these desires, you’ll be happy to hear it’s home to several national parks which have skilfully preserved the habitat of their wonderful flora and fauna, and which offer plenty of nature-based activities, from mountain hikes to wildlife-spotting. The regions around Cantabria and Asturias are the perfect place to visit if you’re interested in sustainable travel and investing in nature, and can be easily reached from the UK via the port towns of Bilbao and Santander with Brittany Ferries.

Insta-worthy views

Here, the great outdoors is just that – there are jaw-dropping views and amazing experiences at every turn, with something for everyone, at every level of ability. Kick off with something really spectacular, such as hiking the trail around the Garganta del Cares gorge, which is 12km long and, in some parts, 1km deep. Bookended by the villages of Caín in the south and Poncebos in the north, it was created by the river Cares, which split the western and central limestone massifs of the mighty Picos range. It provides some of the most staggering scenery you’ll ever see, running alongside caves, bridges, and pathways sculpted into the rock; you can walk along a dramatic former hydro-electric maintenance track, carved into the cliff faces, high above the river. Keep that camera handy – just don’t drop it...

For something with less of an adrenaline rush, but equally enjoyable, take a canoe trip along the Rio Sella, which flows through Asturias and out into the Atlantic. A popular stretch is the 16km between Arriondas and Ribadesella, and every year there’s a race called the International Descent of the Sella, which brings competitors from all over the world. The river meanders gently between lush, tree-lined banks, and it’s a lovely, laid-back way to take in the landscape.

There are plenty more compelling landscapes to be found; head to the national park of Picos de Europa which sprawls across Asturias, Cantabria, and the province of Leon, and, as it incorporates 11 villages within it, is Spain’s only inhabited nature reserve – the perfect example of an Atlantic ecosystem.

Once you’ve accessed it by car, there are over 30 self-guided walking routes to choose from; you’ll see mountain peaks, thick forests, oak and beech groves, vibrant green meadows, and also the Real Sitio de Covadonga, a former basilica and pilgrimage site which commemorates a battle which took place here in the 8th century. But this is also a haven for wildlife; the reserve is home to Cantabrian brown bears and the Iberian wolf – two animals emblematic to Spain – as well as chamois, roe deer, buzzards, eagles and butterflies.

Don’t leave without trying some of the delicious local dishes served up at a rustic restaurant in one of the villages, where immersing yourself in the surroundings and contributing to the local economy helps bring about feel-good, sustainable tourism. Try a hearty Asturian fabada, a typical pork and fava bean stew, or pitu de caleya, tender braised chicken served with rice. Finish off with a punchy, regional blue cheese, such as Cabrales, Bejes-Treviso or Valdeon.

Wonderful wildlife

Seek out even more heavenly natural beauty at the Parque Natural de Somiedo; located within the central area of the Cordillera Cantábrica, or Cantabrian mountains, it is protected as a Special Area of Conservation and Biosphere Reserve. It varies in altitude from 400m to 2,200m, and is dotted with beautiful, azure-blue lakes, which have been designated as a national monument – don’t miss the Saliencia, a conjoined group of post-glacial lakes which includes the Lago del Valle, 1,500m above sea level and the area’s biggest.

The lakes are where many amphibians hang out, from the Alpine newt to the common toad, Fire salamander and Iberian frog. Different scenery still is found among the Sierra de Culebra mountain range, where the scrubland, rocky outcrops and forest is home to the Iberian wolf, and you can also find roe deer, red deer, and vultures. So, wherever you choose to visit in Northern Spain, however, you are bound to lose yourself in the beauty of nature; what are you waiting for?

