Take a relaxing trip to Spain: The ultimate guide to ferry travel

Striking landscapes, world-class cuisine and rich history paired with diverse cultures make Northern Spain a must-visit, particularly for those looking to embrace a slightly slower pace than that of the busier, more bustling, Flamenco-filled southern regions. Steep green rolling hills are backed by rugged mountains, peppered with distinctive thatch-roofed hórreo houses; it’s a paradise for those seeking a tranquil, restorative escape.

If you’re a foodie, Northern Spain should definitely be on your travel bucket list; the area is renowned for its freshly-caught North Atlantic seafood, charred padron peppers, endless tapas and pintxos and some of the best steak in the world. But it’s not just the food that makes this slice of Spain so special, it’s also home to some of the most breathtaking nature in the whole country, with coastline walks fringed by mountain peaks and forgotten towns.

It all starts with a ferry

One of the best ways to reach this underrated sliver of Spain is via a slow travel trip by ferry. Start at one of the port towns of Plymouth or Portsmouth, and hop on board one of Brittany Ferries planet-minded vessels to the picturesque ports of Bilbao or Santander.

Brittany Ferries are committed to finding more planet-friendly approaches to travel via sustainable technology, from eco-steering software that optimises routes, and self-sufficient water facilities on-board. They have also invested in four liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels, which include two ships powered by hybrid technology which are currently used on many of their Spanish crossings. As a result of their environmental approach, Brittany Ferries was one of the first companies to be awarded the ‘Green Marine Europe’ eco-label. They are also signed up to the Seafarer’s Charter, meaning their staff are protected in terms of pay, contracts, training, benefits, working conditions and medical care.

Travelling by ferry allows for an easier, more peaceful start to your holiday. Avoiding the hassle of busy airports and connections, you can focus instead on relaxing and indulging straightaway in the luxurious experience that Brittany Ferries offers, so your holiday starts the moment you arrive onboard, whether that’s on foot or in your own vehicle. The ships are all kitted out with modern amenities, stylish bars, superb restaurants and onboard entertainment, while on-deck you can enjoy the ocean air, and stunning sea views. All you have to do is sit back, relax and make the most of the facilities before you arrive in the magnificent region of Northern Spain, refreshed after a peaceful night’s sleep and ready to delve into a day of exploration.

A restful roadtrip

The rugged coastline of Northern Spain makes for an ideal slow travel destination, enhanced, if you’ve opted to drive on, by the ease of hopping off a seamless ferry ride and straight into your own set of wheels. A road trip, broken up into small stays, hikes, wanders and laidback rest days, offers a way to travel in a more relaxing, meandering way, and head a little off the beaten path or standard guide book. You can uncover bygone Spanish villages and breathtaking nature at a restful, restorative pace, taking your time to immerse yourself in the people, places and culture, setting your own schedule and allowing the space and flexibility to explore at leisure.

Disembark at Bilbao and spend a few hours getting to know this hip city, famed equally for its cuisine and culture; you’ll find a picturesque old town and the iconic Guggenheim Museum, a mecca for modern and contemporary art. Then head for Santander, where vast urban beaches are paired with incredible seafood and peninsulas are hugged by the Atlantic Ocean, offering fantastic views of the surrounding landscape.

Just a few hours East will take you to the Cantabrian coast, nicknamed Green Spain, thanks to its rolling verdant landscapes, prehistoric caves and monument-filled towns and villages. Then head a few hours South East, and you’ll reach nearby Castile y León, a place of tradition and history dotted with centuries-old castles, cathedrals and magnificent World Heritage Sites.

Discover history, culture and nature

Enjoy delicious seafood in the postcard-perfect village of Cudillero (Shutterstock)

Continue your leisurely jaunt west to Comillas in Cantabria where you can take in striking architecture and caves inscribed with some of the best prehistoric paintings in the world before stopping at the seaside town of Llanes for all things medieval.

Further West, Asturias houses Spain’s only inhabited nature reserve, Picos de Europa National Park, which is a kaleidoscope of mountainous peaks, deep ravines and jagged massifs broken up by glistering lakes, making for some of the best hiking trails in the whole country. Feast on clams and cockles in the sleepy fishing village of Cudillero or travel back a few centuries in the verdant foothills of Montaña Oriental Leonesa.

Make sure you make plenty of unplanned stops along the way so you can deep-dive into Northern Spain’s unique appeal and experiences. After immersing yourself thoroughly in Spanish history, culture and heritage, you might consider looping back east – making sure to stop off at San Sebastian’s Playa de Ondarreta beach, with its picturesque bay views of sunset and sunrise en route. Then on to the border with southwestern France, ready to embrace all its Gallic wonders.