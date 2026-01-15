Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tui may be best-known for package holidays but guests can also enjoy family-friendly and adult-only breaks at sea with its cruise brand,Marella Cruises.

Marella, which marks its 30th anniversary this year, offers five ships that sail to more than 100 destinations, including stops in the Canary Islands, Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

One of Marella’s main selling points is that passengers get an all-inclusive experience.

Everything from flights, transfers, food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and even tips are covered in the cruise fare.The sailings are geared towards Brits but tend to depart from the continent.

Many of its cruise ships are focused on family holidays. Onboard activities include escape rooms, swimming pools, cinema screens and rock climbing walls, in addition to evening entertainment. There are also kids’ clubs and teen hangout areas on the ships.

The capacity of each ship is around 2,000, meaning it can be a quieter experience compared with other family-focused lines such as Royal Caribbean.

You can escape the kids on an adult-only cruise with Marella Explorer 2, plus Marella Discovery will be child-free for summer 2026 sailings.

Tui also offers river cruises that are adult-only, covering the Rhine, the Danube and the Nile. Similar to Marella, Tui River Cruises are all-inclusive and some fares even include wifi and selected excursions.

Marella is currently offering up to £300 off sailings.

Here is our pick of the best Tui and Marella cruises.

Best Marella ships and Tui cruise deals

Marella Voyager: Musical Med-leys

Corfu – Palma, Majorca – Cartagena, Spain – Malaga, Spain

open image in gallery Marella Voyager is hosting a musicals-themed sailing in 2026 ( Getty Images )

Have a night at the theatre from the comfort of Marella Voyager, the newest ship in the fleet.

The “Musical Med-leys” sailing includes performances from the West End, guest speakers, trivia sessions and themed activities.

Stars from the world of musical theatre will host question and answer sessions.

When not taking in a show, passengers can enjoy the sights of Corfu, Palma and Malaga, as well as Cartagena’s historical landmarks.

The ship also has 17 bars and restaurants on board, more than any of its sister ships. These include the ever-popular Silver Fork, serving refined versions of British classics such as “chip shop scallops”.

Guests will find an indoor cinema on board, plus outdoor activities such as mini-golf and two swimming pools. Passengers can also show off your moves on the LED dance floor inside The Electric Rooms bar.

Departs 30 October 2026. From £864pp

Marella Discovery: Electric Sunsets

Palma, Majorca – Valencia, Spain – Ibiza, Spain – Palma, Majorca

open image in gallery Marella Cruises’ popular Electric Sunsets sailing will be hosted aboard Marella Discovery in 2027 ( Getty Images )

Sail back to the 1980s and 1990s on Marella’s “Electric Sunsets”cruise.

The popular themed cruise sails every couple of years.

Expect lots of nostalg including school discos, quizzes, tribute bands and celebrity performances and DJ sets on this roundtrip from Palma, Majorca.

Previous acts have included B*witched and The Honeyz.

When not reminiscing about Tamagotchis and your favourite games console, Marella Discovery will keep you entertained with its two pools, outdoor cinema and rock climbing wall.

Other highlights include a choice of seven bars and eight restaurants as well as its highly-regarded show lounge.

Departs 28 April 2027. From £815pp.

Marella Discovery 2: 30th Birthday Cruise

Palma, Majorca, Spain – Ajaccio, Corsica, France – Civitavecchia (for Rome), Italy – Livorno (for Florence & Pisa), Italy – Toulon (for Côte d’Azur), France – Barcelona, Spain

open image in gallery Light up your holiday with Marella Discovery 2 ( Getty Images )

Party like it is 1996 with Marella Cruises.

The cruise line is celebrating its 30th anniversary with select sailings in May.

Guests can enjoy karaoke and cocktails while listening to 1996-inspired songs from stars such as George Michael and Peter Andre on a seven-night sailing from Palma, Majorca. Passengers can take in the beaches of Corsica and landmarks such as the Colosseum in Rome en route to Barcelona aboard Marella Discovery 2.

When not exploring in port, guests can watch classic 1990s box sets such as Friends or Only Fools and Horses or take part in trivia from the decade.

An as-yet unnamed celebrity act will also be performing.

Marella Discovery 2 is the sister ship to Discovery, so passengers can expect similar features but it is often described as having more modern decor after it was refurbished in 2024.

Departs 5 May 2026. From £1,137pp.

Marella Explorer: Adriatic Explorer

Corfu Town, Corfu – Koper, Slovenia – Zadar, Croatia – Ancona, Italy – Dubrovnik, Croatia – Kotor, Montenegro – Corfu Town, Corfu

open image in gallery Explore the Adriatic region aboard Marella Explorer ( Getty Images )

Explore historic cities including Dubrovnik and Zafar or discover emerging destinations such as Kotor in Montenegro on this Adriatic coastal adventure.

Marella Explorer has a bumper choice of 10 restaurants and 10 bars. Unique features include its high-end restaurant and entertainment in The Lounge around its distinctive pink piano.

Passengers can also enjoy the indoor cinema, a sports and family deck as well as an onboard Champneys Spa.

Departs 7 May 2027. From £1,163pp.

Marella Explorer 2: Paradise Islands and Taste of the Tropics

Bridgetown, Barbados – Castries, St Lucia – St John's, Antigua – Philipsburg, St Maarten – Basseterre, St Kitts – Road Town, British Virgin Islands – Bridgetown, Barbados – Bridgetown, Barbados – Castries, St Lucia – Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe – Scarborough, Tobago – St George's, Grenada – Kingstown, St Vincent – Bridgetown, Barbados

open image in gallery Marella Explorer 2 is the sole adult-only ship in the fleet ( Getty Images )

Swerve unruly children by joining an adult-only sailing aboard Marella Explorer 2.

You could explore the Caribbean at a leisurely pace on this two-week cruise.

The sailing offers plenty of time to explore the rainforests of St Lucia, drink rum in Barbados and discover the naval history of Antigua.

Marella Explorer 2 offers guests nine bars and nine restaurants, including the Surf & Turf Steakhouse and Italian-themed Nonna's. You can even sit back in a swing seat and dine at the Beach Cove barbecue restaurant. Passengers can also enjoy the large Champneys Spa and sunbathing area, The Veranda, as well as a golf-themed bar and simulator called the 19th Hole. You can even toast the quieter time onboard with a glass of champagne in Flutes bar.

Departs 15 November 2026. From £2,776pp.

Tui Ria: Rhine Gems

Frankfurt – Koblenz – Mannheim – Kehl – Basel – Breisach – Speyer – Frankfurt

open image in gallery Enjoy the Rhine river views with Tui ( Getty Images )

Sail the famous Rhine aboard Tui Ria. This seven-night river cruise starts in Frankfurt, where you can explore the Palm Gardens, before cruising on the Unesco-listed stretch of the Rhine. The packed itinerary takes you along the river in both Germany and Switzerland.

On day might be spent exploring Basel’s cobbled streets, while another could be wiled away in Breisach, known as the “gateway to the Alsatian wine road”. On board, you can dine in the choice of two restaurants and relax across two bars. The pool has a retractable roof so passengers can swim all year round without worrying about the weather.

Departs 4 April 2026; from £1,648pp

Tui Bahareya

Luxor – Kom Ombo – Aswan – Edfu – Luxor

open image in gallery A river cruise on the Nile offers great views on and off the ship ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Discover the rich history of Egypt while sailing on the River Nile. Embarking in Luxor, you will wake up each morning ready to discover a new temple, tomb or part of Egyptian culture on this seven-night river cruise. Some days will include two different stops.

There are excursions included in your fare such as a visit to the 2,000 year-old Kom Ombo temple as well as to the Temple of Horus, which dates back to 3,000 BC. Tui Bahareya was built specifically for this iconic river and passengers will find Arabic-inspired decor and regional dishes in the restaurant. It has been refurbished for winter 2025.

The river cruise line also recently launched new Nile excursions including a sunset tea at a hotel that inspired work by Agatha Christie and a visit to the Giza Pyramids in Cairo.

On board, you can relax in the top deck pool and build your knowledge with resident Egyptologists.

Departs 3 November 2026; from £1,669pp

