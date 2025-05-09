Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Much like other Canary Islands, Tenerife is shaking off its reputation as a destination for soulless resorts and party culture, as travellers discover its dramatic volcanic landscapes, varied wildlife and lively traditions. Among the other Canary Islands, Tenerife stands out as wonderfully varied, with charming towns and unique nature in abundance.

If it’s history and culture you’re after, you’ll find much to explore in the capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, with its storied squares, markets and arts centres, such as the must-see Auditorio de Tenerife. And by heading southwest to Costa Adeje, you’ll have the best beaches and a bounty of activities for all ages on your doorstep.

With designer shopping halls, five-star resorts and excellent dining options, Costa Adeje is a cut above other coastal resorts on the island. But its natural beauty is its trump card. As a natural enclave, its beaches are great for sheltered bathing, while the marine life and volcanic rock structures are best explored by dipping below the glimmering surface.

If you’ve exhausted its plentiful sands, Costa Adeje is also a playground of activities with mountain hikes, water parks and nature reserves, making the area ideal for a stress-free family trip.

To aid the planning of your holiday, we’ve rounded up some of the best things to do in Costa Adeje.

1. Soak up some sun

open image in gallery With beach huts and loungers strung along its shores, Playa del Duque is an elegant beach choice ( Getty/iStock )

One of the main appeals of Costa Adeje is its beaches, and for good reason. You’ll find both dark volcanic and soft golden sands, paired with crystal-clear waters. Choose between Blue Flag beaches – an indication of cleanliness and safety – Playa del Duque and Playa Fañabe. While the latter volcanic beach offers a range of beach clubs and bars and is ideal for paddling, Playa del Duque is a glorious sandy sweep with sunbed and umbrella rental and gorgeous sunset views.

2. Tee off with glorious views

open image in gallery Famed golf course designer Pepe Gancedo blended the former banana plantation into the Championship Course at Golf Costa Adeje ( Getty/iStock )

Tenerife has long been a hot spot for golf, but few areas rival Costa Adeje with its mild climate and numerous courses. The 18-hole championship course at Golf Costa Adeja has hosted several European Tours, while there are six lakes to contend with at the beginner-friendly Los Lagos nine-hole course. Book an early tee-off to enjoy the spectacular coastal views across to the island of La Gomera, before temperatures warm up too much.

3. Splash around in a Thai-themed waterpark

open image in gallery The thrilling 28-meter-high slide, “Tower of Power” reaches speeds of 80 km/h and takes you through a giant aquarium where you can see rays and predatory fish ( Getty/iStock )

The expansive Siam Park calls itself a “Water Kingdom”, which is fitting considering the number of rides and attractions it boasts, both for children and big kids. Adrenaline-inducing slides, a lazy river, child-friendly areas and gentle wave pools guarantee hours of fun, while the VIP cabañas offer a welcome breather from the action and the chance to soak up some sun.

4. Take a cable car up Mount Teide

open image in gallery Mount Teide is the world’s third-largest volcano, and last erupted in 1909 ( Getty/iStock )

Although an hour’s drive away, it’s worth the day trip from Costa Adeje to visit the awe-inspiring Mount Teide volcano and its surrounding national park. While keen hikers might opt to clamber up the 3,718-metre peak, the cable car gets you within 200 metres of the top and offers breathtaking views along the way. From there, explore the park’s extraordinary terrain marked with its dramatic caldera, hardened lava tongues and caves as well as fauna and flora unique to the Canary Islands. Alternatively, wait till dusk to experience the park’s exceptional starlit skies. After watching the sun slip behind the rugged peaks, stargaze with a guide and a long-range telescope.

5. Hike through a nature reserve

open image in gallery Hawthorn and dragon trees, and wild jasmine are among the variety of vegetation found in Barranco del Infierno ( Getty/iStock )

With rich soil, year-round sunshine, and a unique microclimate, Tenerife is home to rich ecological diversity, including 140 endemic plant species. No place shows this off better than Barranco del Infierno or “Hell’s Gorge” – the dramatic geographical features of which earn the attraction its name. Book a walking tour to see the Protected Natural Area’s remarkable wildlife, including species only found in the reserve. Following an old shepherd’s path, the hike lasts around three-and-a-half hours and showcases the coast’s terrain with a series of vantage points over the ravine.

6. Go whale watching

open image in gallery With a year-round whale watching season, the waters of Costa Adeje are home to large resident populations of pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins ( Getty/iStock )

The island’s extraordinary wildlife extends beyond its shores as marine mammals like to bask in the warm waters of the strait between Tenerife and La Gomera. Thanks to reliable sailing conditions, whale and dolphin sightings from Costa Adeje are second-to-none. Head out on boat trips launching from Puerto Colón marina, while those with smaller children might prefer the Royal Delfin’s catamaran for its below-deck viewing windows. Whatever your vessel, spotting the resident population of pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins is highly likely, but keep your eyes peeled for minke, sperm and killer whales too.

7. Dive with turtles and rays

open image in gallery Don a wetsuit to discover the Tenerife’s underwater life ( Getty/iStock )

While boat trips take you further off shore, diving close by is the best way to see Tenerife’s miraculous mix of marine life. Costa Adeje is a top snorkelling spot with pristine waters and dramatic underwater topography marked by caves, canyons and arches. In water regulated by the Gulf Stream, stingrays, green sea turtles, moray eels and angel sharks (not considered dangerous) are among the life you’ll spot beneath the surface. Choose from the many PADI-approved diving schools in the area, where you can find your feet in pool lessons, before joining guided dives.

