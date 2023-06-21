A new poll of British holidaymakers reveals the true cost of a European getaway

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A poll of 1,500 adults who’ve been for a weekend away during the past three years found 50 per cent would think twice about going on another one anytime soon – due to how expensive it is.

The average European city break was found to cost nearly £1,000 per person.

Accommodation alone cost those polled an average of £382 in total, with a further £229 spent on food when there.

While visiting all the must-see attractions during their trip came to £182.

As a result, 46 per cent are considering changing their approach to getaways – going on longer holidays rather than several short breaks throughout the year.

And half (50 per cent) even say they would think twice about going on another city break anytime soon due to it being not good value for money.

With three in ten wanting to ensure they get the most value out of a trip, and many turning their back on short city breaks altogether.

Gary Anslow, director of sales in the UK and Ireland for Norwegian Cruise Line, which commissioned the research, said: “Brits have a real hunger for exploring the world, but the rising cost of travel is an ongoing challenge.

“Our research found that half of the holidaymakers like to visit a new place every time they go on a trip, and one in three want the best of both worlds, a pool-side holiday and city break wrapped up into one.

"With inter-sailing where you visit multiple cities on a cruise holiday, you can do it all.”

It emerged accommodation, food, and drink and getting to the destination are the leading items which travellers think cost too much on a city break.

Factors such as awkward flight times eating into the trip (34 per cent), increasing costs for short haul flights (32 per cent), and not being able to fit in everything you want to see in a short space of time (30 per cent) are the biggest concerns when it comes to booking a city break.

Despite this, holidaymakers have been on four city-based getaways in the last five years.

Three in 10 want to ensure they are getting the most value out of a trip when they are organising one.

The research also found it is Italy which holidaymakers have in their sights for their next trip – with Florence and Venice leading the way.

While Barcelona, Reykjavik and Lisbon are also popular hotspots for holiday planners.

However, 61 per cent of those polled via OnePoll, did admit with the price of holidays increasing, they would consider cutting down on eating out, activities, and excursions whilst on holiday to keep costs low.