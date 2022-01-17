The most exciting new hotels opening in Europe in 2022

While which destinations we will be able to travel to in the coming year remains slightly up in the air, if all goes to plan we should see the unveiling of a dazzling bunch of new European hotels. From a dolce vita inspired legend to several slick new city kids on the block, these are the ones to check into when restrictions allow.

Mama Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal

Opening Jan 2022

Known for its cheeky and affordable crashpads, French brand Mama Shelter will kick off the year by bringing its signature sass to the Portuguese capital, with a 130-room property set between hip Principe Real and swanky shopping street Avenida da Liberdade. Mama Lisboa pays homage to Lisbon inside and out with a Viúva Lamego tiled facade, columns decorated with Bordallo Pinheiro fish ceramics and wave-patterned carpets inspired by the Tagus River. Boho-look bedrooms pair straw lampshades, colour-pop pillows, cork-framed smart TVs and leafy ceramics with a kooky pop culture reference or two, as well as organic, plastic-free toiletries. There will be a rooftop bar for port tonica sunset toasts which segue into Portuguese-meets-French brasserie suppers, accompanied by twinkling fairy lights and DJs spinning chillout tunes, plus a pizzeria, cocktail and coffee bar.

Rooms from £76, room only.

The Julius Prague

Opening spring 2022

Famed coffee pioneers and the folks behind Austria’s upmarket food emporium Julius Meinl am Graben (the Viennese answer to Fortnum and Mason’s), the Meinl family adds a fresh string to their bow this year with their first foray into hotels. Launching in the Czech capital this spring is The Julius Prague, a gorgeous 168-room pad inside an Art Deco building, reimagined by Italian architects Matteo Thun & Partners. Interiors have a restful, autumnal palette (inspired by the works of celebrated Czech artist Alphonse Mucha) and promise to give ‘a feeling of home’ with soft orb lighting, comfy beds topped with eco-conscious Quagliotti linen and refillable toiletries. Most have living rooms behind oak-panel dividers, and many have fully mod-conned open-plan kitchens, too. Communal spaces include a bistro restaurant and laid-back lounge (ideal for co-working), and there will be electric car charging points on site.

Rooms from £160, room only.

The Hoxton Barcelona, Spain

Opening Spring 2022

Offering cool-cat design and lively social hangouts at prices that won’t break the bank, the Hoxton Hotels group has amassed a legion of loyal fans. Its next address is a 240-room property in Barcelona’s arty Poblenou district, a traditionally Catalan neighbourhood where tech start-ups, craft breweries and concept stores have all sprung up in recent years. Abstract woven wall tapestries, subtle floral touches and natural fern-green and biscuit tones masterminded by Ennismore Design Studios give stylish bedrooms a gently whimsical feel. In addition to the familiar roster of room categories, ranging from ‘cosy’ through to ‘biggy’, come new ‘homey’ rooms with their own lounges and kitchenettes - ideal for longer stays and larger groups. Not only is the Sagrada Familia just a 15 minute walk away, guests will be able to enjoy killer views of Gaudi’s architectural wonder whilst enjoying tacos and margaritas from the hotel’s hip rooftop pool.

Rooms from £125, room only.

An Executive Suite at Brown Beach Corinthia (Brown Beach Corinthia)

Brown Beach Corinthia, Greece

Opening April 2022

Well known for a clutch of trendy boutique hotels in the likes of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Athens, Brown Hotels is poised to open Brown Beach Corinthia, under an hour’s drive from the Greek capital on the picturesque Corinthia coast. A slick curved building with views out to the shimmering Saronic Gulf, it’s an sculptural, modern project designed by Elastic Architects - 166 rooms and 110 bungalows, with eye-catching curved details in bedrooms and communal spaces. Eschewing the bold colour palettes the brand’s known for, the seaside resort will favour relaxing white-on-white rooms with occasional blasts of colour. While most of the details remain under wraps, there will be a spacious beachside swimming pool as well as a rooftop bar and private beach. Expect a watersports centre, too, to keep adrenaline junkies happy, with windsurfing, kayaking and flyboarding on hand - plus a spa for those who prefer things more relaxed.

Prices TBC.

Hotel La Palma, Capri, Italy

Opening April 2022

After a dose of la dolce vita? About as high-end and haute as it gets, Capri’s first and oldest hotel - Hotel La Palma - will reopen in April, joining the likes of Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, The Lanesborough and Le Bristol Paris in the rarefied, international Oetker Collection. Sporting a seriously fresh new look, the storied Mediterranean property is set to continue its 200-year-long tradition of attracting the great and the good to 50 exclusive rooms and suites, all with alluring white and aquamarine-accented interiors and their own balcony or terrace, designed by Francesco Delogu. Just moments from the vibrant Piazzetta - the island’s most fashionable square - Hotel La Palma’s restaurants, under the culinary direction of acclaimed Chef Gennaro Esposito, will include Gennaro’s for authentic Italian feasts, a rooftop restaurant and bar (Bianca), a swanky new pool deck and bar, and an upmarket spa.

From approx £750 a night.

La Zambra, Mijas, Costa del Sol, Spain

Opening June 2022

Another hotel icon and jet-set magnet on course for a 2022 revival is the Byblos Hotel, a historic property half an hour from Marbella’s beaches. When it launched in the mid-80s, Byblos quickly drew an A-list crowd, with the likes of The Rolling Stones and Princess Diana checking in in its heyday. This summer the 197-room property will be reborn as La Zambra, a new addition to the Marugal Hotels portfolio (which includes the ritzy Cap Rocat and Torralbenc hotels), and sporting a top-to-toe zen look created by Mallorcan father-and-son architectural studio Esteva i Esteva. Artful bedrooms will pay homage to contemporary Andalusian style, with soft cappuccino, sand and pistachio hues, wooden touches and bespoke furniture. Terraces will have sweeping views out to the Sierra de Mijas mountain range, while two neighbouring golf courses give you room to roam. As well as being a golf haven - there are a dozen courses in total close by - La Zambra will have three swimming pools, a gym, yoga and pilates studio, tennis courts, wellness centre with 10 treatment rooms and a Kids Club to keep little ones entertained.

Rooms from £294, B&B.

Cali Mykonos, Greece

Opening June 2022

For those looking to push the boat out on their next beach holiday, coastal escapes don’t get much more stylish than this 40-villa hotel on Mykonos, with its own private beach. Tucked between two mountains on the rugged eastern side of the island, the sensitively constructed, striking sugar-cube villas will sit atop old stone walls, with views out to the glittering Aegean Sea from a discreet pool terrace. Roofs will be planted with lavender and prickly pear while inside, interiors will show off natural, sustainable materials, lashings of local marble, and beds with eco-friendly Coco-Mat mattresses to snooze on. Plus there’s an impressive 110m river-shaped saltwater infinity pool, a Mediterranean restaurant, sushi bar and a state-of-the-art spa. Yachts and speedboats will linger offshore to whisk guests out to neighbouring Tinos and Paros on a whim.

Rooms from £800, B&B.

Sommerro, Oslo

Opening September 2022

Oslo’s design-led hotel scene has been a slow burn - first came The Thief in 2013, known for its eclectic modern art, then in 2019 Amerikalinjen brought a touch of funky nautical-chic to the Norwegian capital, and the city’s next hip opening comes from the brand who’ve masterminded both - Nordic Hotels and Resorts. Sommerro, in Oslo’s West End will have 231 rooms set inside the striking former HQ of electrical company Oslo Lysverket, and will be Norway’s biggest conservation project to date. A multi-million pound renovation will see the 1930s building transformed into a hotel which reads like a love letter to Norwegian design, and features works from acclaimed artist Per Krohg including a wall fresco and ceiling mural throughout the property. Bedrooms, ranging from cosy lofts to vast suites will feature art deco details, oak parquet floors and hand-knotted rugs, with the most swish rooms rooms kitted out with Murano glass chandeliers, four-poster beds, and dusky pink marble bathrooms with deep tubs. Home to four restaurants - including an outpost of popular Nordic-Japanese restaurant Tak, helmed by Frida Ronge, and To Søstre for tasty Smørrebrød (open faced sandwiches) accompanied by live classical music - a trio of bars, and the city’s first year-round rooftop pool it’s set to be a crowdpleaser. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the property’s restaurants will use hyper-local ingredients, offer experiences with a sustainable focus.

Rooms from £150, B&B.

COMO Le Montrachet, Côte-d’Or, France

Opening: Autumn 2022

Much to the delight of wellness fans who like to slumber in style, wellness gurus COMO, known for their purpose-led ethos and high-end spa offering with spoiling properties from Bali to Bhutan are set to make their French debut in the heart of Burgundy’s famous wine region. Taking over and transforming the Hotel Le Montrachet, the 18th-century property will sit across four heritage buildings,which ring a charming courtyard in Puligny-Montrachet. Eventually, there will be 31 rooms, but just three, designed by Italian interiors whizz Paola Navone, will open this autumn alongside a COMO Shambhala spa and treatment rooms offering holistic programs which combine ancient healing and modern science. Through their insider connections, COMO can also arrange unrivalled behind-the-scenes access to the area’s Grand Cru vineyards too.

Prices TBC.

One&Only Aesthesis, Athenian Riviera, Greece

Opening Autumn 2022

Greece really is upping its game this year when it comes to hotels, and adding flair to the coast outside Athens this autumn is One&Only Aesthesis . The big-hitting wellness resort brand is reviving a landmark site on Glyfada’s exclusive beachfront, with the aim of recreating the sophistication of the Riviera’s heyday in the 60s and 70s. The 21-hectare estate will allow guests to truly get back to nature with beach and forest to explore, with Athens, the Parthenon and masses of ancient history just 25 minutes’ drive away. Natural stone and timber details will complement the breathtaking blue hues of the ocean, and design features will riff on aspects of Greek mythology, including fire and water. As well as a nostalgia-fuelled beach club, innovative kids club and top-notch restaurants, most of the secluded villas will have their own pool - sure to attract the odd A-lister after a private escape.

Prices TBC.