As temperatures heat up, thoughts inevitably turn to summer holidays; but as always it’ll be over far too soon. Brits will be experiencing overcast days, frozen mornings and rainy afternoons before we know it.

One piece of good news is that, as the days draw in and the school year gets into full flow, holidays abroad start getting cheaper and more accessible.

That all-inclusive holiday that you wanted to book for July might be much more affordable come November. Plus, it has the added bonus of allowing you to escape deepest, darkest autumn and winter in the UK, swapping them for days spent by the beach sipping cocktails, walking over sun-warmed hills or ambling through famous landmarks.

From mainland Europe to the west coast of the US, an extensive range of destinations around the world can provide opportunities for winter sun. And they don’t have to cost the Earth, with tour operators offering great-value package deals.

Here are some of the best budget options for 2023/24, with accommodation and travel thrown in to take the stress out of organising a winter sun holiday.

Antalya, Turkey

A view over part of Antalya’s Old Town (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

One of the main tourist cities on Turkey’s Turquoise Coast, Antalya is a spectacular city that is home to miles of rugged coastline, photogenic natural landscapes and a charming Old Town. Winding cobbled streets lined with stone buildings and colourful facades lead to beaches and harbours home to yachts and small sailing boats. Away from the golden sands and narrow streets, the region is known as a great location for golfing holidays and exploring nature and ancient ruins, from the Duden Waterfalls and Sapadere Canyon to the Greek amphitheatre and Apollon Temple.

EasyJet offers a great-value package here, including a stay in nearby Lara – at the Titanic Mardan Palace – with elegant accommodation and an all-inclusive rate to enjoy at a hotel with vast outdoor swimming pools, a section of private beach and eight different restaurants. The average temperature here in November is a pleasant 17C.

From £755pp for seven nights’ accommodation, all-inclusive, plus return flights and transfers. Departing 19 November 2023.

Tenerife, Spain

A beach in Santa Cruz de Tenerife (Getty Images)

The largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, Tenerife has long been a popular year-round destination for Brits. Its location off the west coast of Africa gives it a temperate climate, with average highs over 20C even in winter. The island’s beaches – Playa de Teresitas is the best-known in the capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife – are a major draw, along with its various attractions, such as the Palmetum (a 30-acre botanical garden), the Anaga Rural Park and several castles and museums. There are dozens of hiking options here – the island is dominated by Spain’s tallest peak, Mount Teide – while surfing and other water sports are also popular.

Tenerife has some of the best December weather in Europe, and Thomas Cook has dozens of flight and holiday packages that cover a range of accommodation options. Centred around its outdoor pools, the all-inclusive Gran Oasis Resort is lined with palm trees and white-washed pavilion buildings, with contemporary, air-conditioned rooms. Its restaurant lays on buffets offering a range of international cuisine, while any of the three bars can cater to your needs in-between meal times.

From £714pp for seven nights’ accommodation, all-inclusive, plus return flights from Gatwick and transfers. Departing 11 December 2023.

Albufeira, Portugal

Praia da Marinha is one of the Algarve’s most emblematic beaches (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Portugal’s Algarve is one of Europe’s premier coastal destinations, with a dazzling array of sandy beaches, jagged cliffs and dramatic limestone and sandstone rock formations. The region has gained a reputation as a good spot for an eclectic assortment of activities, from golf holidays to partying and beach relaxation. Albufeira is one of the area’s main cities, where pristine beaches sit in front of a vibrant New Town neighbourhood known for its nightlife. Nearby, the picturesque Old Town is replete with limestone-paved streets and cafes and restaurants. Average autumn temperatures aren’t scorching, but November sees a pleasant-enough 16C.

Jet2holidays offers numerous Algarve packages, including to Vila Gale Collection Praia: a strong choice for combining daytime serenity and beach visits with trips to Albufeira itself. This adults-only hotel is housed in a beautiful pink Spanish revival-style building, with a large outdoor pool and terrace plus two a la carte restaurants, that sits just 200 metres from the coast.

From £643pp for seven nights, B&B, return flights from Stansted, 22kg of checked-in baggage and 10kg of hand luggage and airport transfers. Departing 6 November 2023.

Dubai, UAE

Dubai Marina is one of the city’s main entertainment districts (Getty Images)

A sprawling desert city that is a sure bet for winter sun, Dubai offers excellent weather all year (though it can be too warm in the summer months). The weather is most pleasant in February, when rain is rare and temperatures range from 24C to 18C. Add to this an eclectic array of activities that ranges from cruising the Creek to going on desert safaris, and it is easy to see why so many Brits choose the Emirate for their winter holidays. Home to the world’s tallest building (the Burj Khalifa), the world’s largest mall (the Dubai Mall), beaches and a characterful Old Town, there’s plenty to do when not enjoying your hotel’s facilities.

Virgin Holidays sells several packages to the Emirati city; a trip to the JA Ocean View Hotel is one of the most affordable. The hotel has an outdoor infinity pool and terrace with exceptional views out to the Arabian Gulf (and of Bluewaters Island), with five restaurants that cook up a range of cuisines in casual or formal settings.

From £923 for four nights’ accommodation, B&B, return flights from Heathrow and airport transfers. Departing 2 February 2024.

Cancun, Mexico

Cancun is famous for its long stretches of sand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Famed as an American “Spring Break” destination, Cancun is an idyllic retreat once the college crowds leave. It sits on Mexico’s Yucatan coast, looking out into the turquoise waters and sweeping coral reefs of the Caribbean Sea. Fine sand beaches, international restaurants, buzzing beach bars and energetic nightclubs abound, while history buffs can visit a range of Mayan ruins and archaeological sites and nature enthusiasts can pick from a range of hikes, dives and swims in the rolling hills, white beaches and emerald cenotes that litter the region. Average temperatures are a balmy 25C in November.

Tui has several offerings along the Mexican Riviera (known as the Riviera Maya), and its package stay at Margaritaville Island Reserve is excellent value considering the usual flight prices from the UK. The hotel has a scenic setting right by the beach, with white-washed buildings housing rooms with sizeable balconies and terraces. Palm tree-lined paths link the rooms with a large thatched hut that’s home to reception and dining areas, and there are four outdoor pools to lounge by.

From £1,409pp for seven nights, all-inclusive, return flights from Manchester, transfers and 20kg of checked baggage. Departing 15 November 2023.

Paphos, Cyprus

Paphos is home to several ancient Roman ruins (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A city on the southwestern coast of Cyprus, Paphos is a reliable option for good weather all year round. In November, average temperatures will hover around 17C but will reach highs of 22C – ideal whether you want to sit on the beach all day or explore ancient ruins. The latter are abundant in the region; the Chrysorrogiatissa Monastery dates back to the 12th century and the Harbour Castle to the 13th, while the Acropolis and Odeonndate were built in Roman times. Kato Paphos Archaeological Park is home to other ancient wonders (including fourth-century tombs and Roman villas), while sunseekers can head to one of the city’s beaches, such as golden-sand Coral Bay, or natural areas such as the Adonis Baths or Blue Lagoon.

Paphos is a city that is well-served by British Airways. Of its package holiday offerings, the Amavi Hotel stands out; it’s an adults-only oasis that sits along Vrisoudia beach just three miles away from Paphos Old Town. All of the sophisticated rooms boast panoramic sea views, while the hotels grounds are scattered with towering palm trees, sun-drenched terraces and a picture-perfect pool.

From £748pp for five nights, B&B, return flights and transfers and checked baggage. Departing 9 November 2023.

Los Angeles, USA

Hollywood Boulevard is one of LA’s most famous streets (Getty Images)

The City of Angels has become as synonymous with the modern-day US as it has with Hollywood. LA is an amazing option for a winter sun holiday thanks to a near-perfect climate providing warm, sunny days (temperatures average 16C in December) for exploring the city, whether hiking up to the Hollywood Sign, surfing in Malibu or admiring Beverly Hills. There’s a truly dizzying selection of things to do, with many visitors splitting their time between Santa Monica, Hollywood, the aforementioned neighbourhoods and the city’s world-famous theme parks.

British Airways has packages to the Hollywood Roosevelt, where a Spanish Colonial-style building houses charming, modern rooms and an outdoor pool area provides laid-back tranquility right in the heart of Hollywood.

From £1,063pp for seven nights, room-only, return flights from Heathrow and checked baggage. Departing 12 December.

Cape Town, South Africa

An aerial view over Cape Town (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Cape Town enters its summer in December, so a well-timed visit in January or February means you’ll arrive at the height of the good weather (average temperatures hit 23C in January). The city is overlooked by Table Mountain, a 1,085-metre high peak that is a focal point of the city and serves as an excellent hiking area (while the 1,305-acre Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden sits on the slopes). Popular tourist sites include Boulders Beach (where you can see an estimated 3,000 African penguins), Muizenberg (a popular surfing beach), Robben Island (where Nelson Mandela was once imprisoned) and the districts of Bo-Kaap, Woodstock and the V&A Waterfront.

Virgin Holidays offers several trips to Cape Town. The President Hotel is nestled in Bantry Bay, just 10 minutes from the V&A Waterfront, and provides guests with fashionable accommodation with views over the Atlantic. Rooms are modern and colourful, and the rest of the hotel has a beachside theme, from its pool area to its terraces and bars.

From £1,222pp for six nights, B&B, return flights from Heathrow and airport transfers. Departing 8 January.

