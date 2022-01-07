Best Liverpool hotels for style location and value for money

Liverpool is a master of reinvention. The city on the Mersey has continued to boom since its successful tenure as the European Capital of Culture just over a decade ago. Today, the range of places to stay today is huge — from budget crash-pads to stylish heritage properties that reflect Liverpool’s seafaring heyday.

This vibrant city has a strong cultural scene and a hedonistic nightlife, plus a rich heritage of classical architecture, notably the Unesco World Heritage-listed sweep of the waterfront.

For a style-on-a-budget weekend, clubbing and live music extravaganza, or a genteel glimpse into the city’s history as a world trading port, these stays have you covered.

The best hotels in Liverpool are:

Best for understated style : Hope Street Hotel, Booking.com

: Hope Street Hotel, Booking.com Best for service : 2 Blackburne Terrace, Booking.com

: 2 Blackburne Terrace, Booking.com Best for heritage: 30 James Street, Booking.com

30 James Street, Booking.com Best for value : Hotel Indigo, Booking.com

: Hotel Indigo, Booking.com Best for self-catering: Epic Apart Hotel & Serviced Apartments — Duke Street, Booking.com

Epic Apart Hotel & Serviced Apartments — Duke Street, Booking.com Best for afternoon tea : Doubletree by Hilton Liverpool Hotel & Spa, Booking.com

: Doubletree by Hilton Liverpool Hotel & Spa, Booking.com Best for catching a show : Pullman Liverpool Hotel, Booking.com

: Pullman Liverpool Hotel, Booking.com Best for city slickers : Aloft Liverpool, Booking.com

: Aloft Liverpool, Booking.com Best for couples: Malmaison Liverpool, Booking.com

The Independent's hotel reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and book, but we never allow this to affect our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Suite 406 at the understated Hope Street Hotel (Hope Street Hotel)

Best for understated style: Hope Street Hotel

Neighbourhood: Georgian Quarter

Liverpool’s original boutique hotel predates the 2008 Capital of Culture but, like the city, has moved with the times with updates over the years. Rooms have a Manhattan loft feel with hardwood floors, exposed beams and brick features. The terrace suite is the room to book with spa baths for two from which to watch the skyline city views.

The restaurant, The London Carriage Works, continues to offer modern British cuisine in a brasserie setting, plus a cocktail bar and good-value prix fixe menu. With The Philharmonic Hall opposite and a sense of quiet refinement, it’s business as usual — only more so.

Price: Standard doubles from £103 room only

Book now

Theatre fans will enjoy 2 Blackburne Terrace's proximity to the Everyman Theatre and Philharmonic (2 Blackburne Terrace)

Best for service: 2 Blackburne Terrace

Neighbourhood: Georgian Quarter

This highly individual, still somewhat-under-the-radar, guesthouse offers a design-led counterpoint to the chain hotel and late-bar scene. There are only four rooms, each with its own individual flourishes. Our pick is the attic for the best views of the city’s landmark Anglican Cathedral illuminated by night.

Most of all, the homely ambience and accomplished but discreet service makes for a rarefied stay. And, if you’re looking for something more cerebral from your weekend break, then this part of the city is home to both the Everyman Theatre and Philharmonic.

Price: Doubles from £180 B&B

Read more

Experience a slice of history at the former White Star Line headquarters (30 James Street)

Best for heritage: 30 James Street

Neighbourhood: Waterfront

This Titanic-themed hotel has plenty of Liverpool bling with its subterranean spa and rooftop champagne bar. But the former White Star Line headquarters is also full of maritime heritage, the hotel has many Grade II-listed features and display cases exhibiting salvaged cruise memorabilia.

The rooms are styled like a cruise ship with more spacious cabins on higher decks (floors). The apex is the Titanic Floor with gold-leaf mirrors and crushed-velour walls. Ignore the bling and savour the sense of history: room 22’s balcony is where the Titanic disaster was announced in April 1912.

Price: Doubles from £80 room only

Book now

(Hotel Indigo Liverpool)

Best for value: Hotel Indigo

Neighbourhood: Moorfields

Style and affordability are the keywords at this four-star hotel, tucked inside the Moorfields business district between the shopping centre and the waterfront. The hotel has contemporary-chic fittings and plenty of indigo, there’s a terrace-facing cocktail bar along with a Marco Pierre White restaurant.

Strong local motif with murals of the Liverpool textile trade appear throughout, plus a giant collage of Liverpool icons, while all rooms feature walk-in showers, wooden floors and free minibar items.

Price: Doubles from £64 B&B

Book now

The Epic Apart Hotel is ideal for those wanting a self-catering option (Epic Apart Hotel & Service Apartments)

Neighbourhood: Cathedral Quarter

Of the three Epic apartment hotels in the city centre (another due winter 2018), Duke Street is the best pick. This modern conversion of a former printing office sits at the heart of Liverpool's vibrant nightlife district and offers a home-from-home experience with kitchens, lounge areas and dining tables, plus a separate bedroom. You’re right in the heart of the action for a big night out, but don’t worry if you need a lie in the next morning — there’s good-quality soundproofing.

Price: Doubles from £44, apartments from £53

Book now

The opulent interior of the Hilton Liverpool's Doubletree Hotel and Spa (Doubletree)

Best for afternoon tea: Doubletree by Hilton Liverpool Hotel & Spa

Neighbourhood: Moorfields

The stately features of the former Victorian building, originally built as the Liverpool Conservative Club, have been sympathetically adapted into Liverpool’s Doubletree from Hilton. Think marbled columns and stained-glass windows, the latter depicting symbols of Liverpool’s maritime heritage.

Try the Eforea Spa or tapas at the Koukash Bar & Grill amid horse racing memorabilia and take afternoon tea on a Chesterfield sofa in the wood-panelled Library Lounge.

Price: Doubles from £75 room only

Book now

The Pullman Liverpool Hotel is ideally located for those attending the ACC Liverpool for concerts and events (Pullman Liverpool Hotel)

Best for catching a show: Pullman Liverpool Hotel

Neighbourhood: Waterfront

The businesslike Pullman can feel a bit corporate with its midweek meetings frenzy, but this waterfront property has a secret: walking distance to ACC Liverpool, home to the BT Convention Centre and Echo Arena. That means you can stroll out of a concert and catch last orders at the Wheeler's of St. James's seafood bar and restaurant. It’s also just a short walk to the Albert Dock.

The 216 rooms are smart and contemporary but upgrade to a deluxe corner room with coffee machines, docking stations and an iPad to pre-order your cocktails before the support act.

Price: Doubles from £52

Book now

This pet-friendly Grade II-listed building strikes a balance between history and modernity (Aloft Liverpool)

Best for city slickers: Aloft Liverpool

Neighbourhood: Cavern Quarter

Heritage meets contemporary style at this millennial-friendly spin-off from the Marriott group. It feels urbane with bold design, but also retains many of the heritage features of the Grade II-listed former Royal Insurance Building. The fluorescent Fatboy beanbags may be a step too far, however.

The NYL restaurant & Bar has all-day dining, a mezzanine bar and a particularly fine line in weekend brunches, plus there are pods for impromptu creative thinking and a stage for local musicians to serenade the weekend cocktail cruisers.

Price: Doubles from £51

Book now

The River View Standard Double offers views of the River Mersey (Malmaison)

Best for couples: Malmaison Liverpool

Neighbourhood: Waterfront

The Mal was one of the original hotels for Liverpool’s Capital of Culture renaissance. And it’s still got it. Images of Liverpool icons and a smattering of Scouse charm with service in the Chez Mal Brasserie complement the prevailing boudoir-chic vibe of Malmaison.

If you’re a football fan, try a signature suite, which has a corridor leading to your own “playroom” with a foosball table, Technogym, and armchairs with views onto Liver Buildings and the river.

Price: Doubles from £73

Book now