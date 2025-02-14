The best mid-haul destinations to fly to from the UK in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to travel options, the UK should consider itself rather lucky. With continental Europe right on its doorstep, a whole list of sunny havens, crystal clear waters and cultural delights are just a couple of hours away on a plane.

However, sometimes it is worth just adding on a few extra hours to see what other continents may have to offer. Mid-haul flights, roughly four to six hours long, can take travellers as far as northern Africa and the Middle East if you fancy swapping medieval architecture in European cities for ancient necropolises in Egypt.

If you are a wine aficionado who has explored every juicy grape variety the vines in Italy’s wine regions have to offer, maybe it is time to venture further afield to Madeira to sample a different assortment of tipples. For tourists led by their lust for food, it could fare well to swap French fine dining for some sought-after Nordic cuisine.

It's not just cultural sightseeing and indulgence in tasting menus that mid-haul destinations will provide, as there is a whole array of beach resorts, kid-friendly hotels and tranquil spots under the sun that are worth travelling a little further afield, such as a trip out to Tenerife for a family holiday.

Whether it's an extended city break or a fly-and-flop beach getaway, we have rounded up our top picks for the best mid-haul destinations within reach of the UK.

1. Rhodes, Greece

open image in gallery Rhodes provides pleasantly hot temperatures almost every month of the year ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 4h 30m

While it takes a little less time to get to some other Greek destinations, a journey to Rhodes is worth the extra few hours in a plane seat. Spring and winter deliver mild and pleasant weather, but moving into the summer months, the island is blessed with high average temperatures getting close to 30C.

There are beach resorts and hotels aplenty, from accommodation designed for families to five-star luxury pads, and it's not just its white, pebbly sands and the clear waters of the Aegean that this Dodecanese island has to offer. Rhodes’ extensive and impressive history can be explored through its historical landmarks, from its fortified medieval Old Town to the Acropolis in Lindos.

Where to stay

There are plenty of beach resorts to choose from on the island’s sprawling coast, but if you are planning on staying near the action in the medieval Old Town, then this boutique hotel will be an ideal base. S. Nikolis occupies a townhouse dating back to the 14th century, and the four-poster beds and elegant drapes only add to the stone features, vaulted ceilings and arched entrances that fill each dwelling with a romantic touch.

2. Istanbul, Turkey

open image in gallery Get lost in the bazaars and seek out new cuisine in Istanbul ( Getty Images )

Flight time: 4h 30m

Sitting on a boundary where two continents meet, Turkey’s largest city is an amalgamation of several thousand years of history woven into its monuments, heritage and culture it has left behind. Having been the capital city of three different empires, the city is a host of many historic gems, such as the Hagia Sophia, a monumental mosque and former church dating back to the 6th Century.

Aside from its jaw-dropping landmarks that often dominate itineraries, travellers to Istanbul may also find themselves weaving around the 4,000-plus shops in the city’s Grand Bazaar, one of the largest and oldest of its kind. Seeking out the best menemen (scrambled eggs, tomatoes, peppers and spices), taking time out to relax while visiting a hammam (steam bath) or sipping Turkish coffee in a tucked-away bolthole are some of the many activities to tick off in this large and bustling city.

Where to stay

For a touch of luxury during your Turkish getaway, delight in the swanky modern rooms that make up Raffles Istanbul. This five-star hotel encompasses floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the city below, sleek interiors enhanced by art collections mostly filled with local artists, private balconies and freestanding baths. The luxury experience extends to its dining rooms, where Rocca Grill highlights the very best of Mediterranean cuisine, while Isokyo takes its guests on a tasting journey through Asia.

3. Tenerife, Canary Islands

open image in gallery Tenerife is the ultimate family destination worth taking a little extra time to get to ( Getty Images )

Flight time: 4h 30m

Tenerife has long been a staple for family-friendly getaways, affordable resorts, and cheap holidays that have become a favourite among Brits, yet the largest of the Canary Islands has been slowly shedding away its reputation with luxury hotels popping up across the archipelago. Whether you opt for a private suite with your own swim-up pool or a bright and bustling resort packed with waterslides and kids' activities, you can bask in its year-round warmth.

Many will happily fly that little extra further to the Canaries, especially in the winter months, to make the most of high temperatures and long sunshine hours. Aside from beach sessions, scaling the volcanic Mount Teide, wandering around the churches and colourful buildings in San Cristóbal de La Laguna or dining al fresco on locally sourced fish also make for incredible experiences.

Where to stay

If Tenerife is your next family holiday destination, you might as well go all in at the kid-approved Bahia Principe Fantasia. This hotel has everything from a turreted castle, a club for kids and teens, live entertainment and a water park, while adults may appreciate a few hours in the Bahia Spa for some revitalising treatments and oil massages. All-inclusive options are available, while the five restaurants across the resort make for a wide range of choices.

4. Luxor, Egypt

open image in gallery Luxor ancient wonders tell the tale of over 2,000 years worth of history ( Getty Images )

Flight time: 5h 55m

If you think delving into the mysteries of the ancient world is worth taking a little longer to reach, Luxor should be your next history-fuelled trip away. With over 2,000 years of Egyptian civilisation, the city is scattered with remains of ancient towns, necropolises and temples – the most famous are Karnak Temple, a gigantic mix of pylons, chapels and shrines, and Luxor Temple, once the main venue for one of the most important of ancient Egyptian religious celebrations, the Opet Festival.

These colossal symbols of an age now disappeared into history are not the only example of Egyptian heritage, as the Valley of the Kings, the resting place of over 60 tombs and two stone Pharaoh statues known as the Colossi of Memnon are among some other amazing ancient feats.

Where to stay

You may recognise this hotel from the TV adaption of one of Agatha Christie’s most famous Poirot novels, Death on the Nile. Built in 1886, the Sofitel Winter Palace harks back to a time of old-world charm and French regency, with large rooms and suites overlooking the River Nile. Lavish furnishing complements the hotel’s traditional elegance, while modern amenities keep it up with the times. An outdoor pool with a swim-up bar is available to guests while not exploring ancient artefacts, and a selection of bars and restaurants, including its flagship fine dining 1886 restaurant will keep stomachs full.

5. Amman, Jordan

open image in gallery From markets to Middle Eastern history, there is lots to discover in Amman ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 5h 10m

The Jordanian capital of Amman is one of the best introductions for travellers looking to explore the Middle East. Like many other lands where ancient civilisations once dwelt, Amman has a host of historic attractions to visit, from a citadel dating back to the Bronze Age, a well-preserved Roman amphitheatre and an Umayyad palace.

Aside from its archaeological treasures, Amman also is a bustling metropolis with busy streets lined with freshly made falafel, charming handicrafts and market stalls; one of the most famous areas is Rainbow Street. With a flight time of just over five hours, there is a lot to be discovered in this cultural capital.

Where to stay

Just outside the capital is the Dead Sea, a landlocked salt lake 10 times saltier than the sea providing wellness and health benefits. Venturing to a hotel here such as the Kempinski Hotel Ishtar Dead Sea, gives you a place to cool off away from the bustling centre. The five-star luxury resort has nine swimming pools, a variety of restaurants, terraces and bars, and one of the largest spas in the Middle East using minerals and elements from the Dead Sea itself in its treatments.

6. Madeira, Portugal

open image in gallery Madeira’s capital Funchal overlooks the twinkly blue of the Atlantic Ocean ( Getty Images )

Flight time: 4h

For any wine lovers who have already explored the Bordeaux region or tried every tipple in Piedmont, it may be time to travel that little further to uncover Madeira’s wine scene. This Portuguese island has acres of fertile lands producing Madeira wine, created using hand-planted vines on small plots of land known as poios, supported by stone walls on mountainsides. This particular art has shot Madeira wine up there as one of the most loved fortified drinks around the world, and where better to sample it than on the island itself.

If wine isn’t your thing, it could be the island’s subtropical climate that would draw you here, or maybe even the spellbinding landscapes, such as that of Madeira’s capital, Funchal, draped over high hills all the way down to the aquamarine harbour, peppered with wine cellars, terracotta rooftops and a Gothic and Romanesque cathedral. Away from the capital, there are stretches upon stretches of black pebble to copper-hued beaches to take a moment to relax on.

Where to stay

After a day out exploring Madeira’s wine cellars, the adults-only Hotel Porto Santa Maira in Funchal may be calling your name. Each room at this seafront stay has a private balcony that juts out to the sea, while outside there are two swimming pools to cool off in, and three Jacuzzis to complete the ultimate romantic getaway.

7. Trondheim, Norway

open image in gallery While other areas in Norway are easier to visit, Trondheim is worth the extra few hours ( Getty Images )

Flight time: 5h 10m

Foodies may uncover a whole world of new flavours in Trondheim, with the city rated as one of the top food destinations to visit in recent years, serving up Nordic fare in its Michelin-starred restaurants, from FAGN to Speilsalen, along with many other experimental eateries in the area.

Working up an appetite is easy, with hiking, biking, swimming and skiing are all popular activities to get stuck into. If you need a dose of history and culture, the Sverresborg open-air folk museum and the world’s northernmost medieval cathedral, Nidaros are among the many things to discover to trace back Norway’s history dating back to the Viking age.

Where to stay

Food aficionados will be delighted to learn that the Michelin-starred Speilsalen is located in the Britannia Hotel. If you are considering dining out on Norwegian produce and seafood from the Trøndelag coast, why not book a stay upstairs at one of the hotel’s 224 rooms? Choose from the opulent penthouse tower suite complete with a living space, golden roll-top bath and king-size bed through to the queen-size accommodation complete with spaces to work as well as relax.

