Holidaymakers jetting off from the UK and Ireland could be missing out on time in airport lounges as they mistakenly believe that the spaces are solely for business or first-class passengers, according to new research.

Two-thirds of Brits have never experienced a pre-departure lounge stay, a study by Saga Holidays has found, with 29 per cent of those asked under the impression that they would not be eligible.

And while many consider UK airport lounges to be prohibitively expensive – the estimated cost of entry from those surveyed was £60 – the actual cost was much lower, at an average of £35.

The research compared the average UK traveller’s airport spend if they were to purchase one meal, one soft drink and two alcoholic drinks at the airport, which came out at around £31 – very close to the average lounge price without any of the benefits, which range from more comfortable seating to a wider selection of food.

“Not only can a lounge help to improve the airport experience, but in some cases you can actually save money thanks to the usual all-inclusive food and drink offerings,” said Saga Holidays.

Glasgow International Airport’s Upper Deck Lounge takes the top spot as the cheapest airport lounge in the UK and Ireland, with three-hour access for an adult costing from £25.

In close second came Dublin Airport’s Terminal 2 Lounge, which can be booked from £25.50 for two hours.

Belfast International’s Causeway Executive Lounge and Exeter Airport’s Executive Lounge both can be booked from £27.50 for three hours of access time.

Inverness Airport’s Aspire Lounge can be booked from £28.50 for a single adult lounge pass allowing for three hours of access.

At the other end of the scale, Newcastle Airport’s Aspire Lounge is the most expensive airport lounge in the UK and Ireland, with access costing from £43.50 for three hours.

London Luton Airport’s No 1 Lounge and Liverpool Airport’s Aspire Lounge came a close second with their passes costing from £42 for three hours.

They are closely followed by East Midland Airport’s Escape Lounge, Bristol Airport’s Escape Lounge and Belfast City Airport’s Aspire Lounge – all costing £41 for three hours of access.

